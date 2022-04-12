Waldorf, MD- The Department of Public Works Utilities Division will be starting the rehabilitation of the Bensville Water Tower located on 3375 Elsa Avenue, Waldorf, starting on Monday, April 18. The contractor is scheduled to work Monday through Saturday, weather permitting. The project is expected to last approximately three months. The work will not disrupt water service to our residents, but properties near the site will notice various construction-related noise levels.

The restoration primarily involves interior and exterior painting and repair and upgrades to miscellaneous metal components. The tower rehabilitation will allow the County to maintain water quality for the users and prolong the tower’s lifespan.

For questions or concerns, call the Department of Public Works at 301-609-7400. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

Like this: Like Loading...