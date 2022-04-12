LATHAM, N.Y. – Seniors Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) and Mary Kate Fitz-Patric k (Cockeysville, Md./Notre Dame Prep) were both recognized by the United East Conference office Monday afternoon. Gussio picked up her second United East Offensive Player of the Week award while Fitz-Patrick became the second Seahawk to garner Defensive Player of the Week honors.

St. Mary’s College (7-4, 4-0 UEC) went 1-1 this past week, dropping a tough 17-16 decision at former conference opponent, Christopher Newport University, on April 5 before rebounding with a 25-0 shutout over the four-time defending United East champions, SUNY Morrisville, on April 9.

Lucy Gussio (l.) and Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick vs. Morrisville (4.9.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Gussio contributed 18 points on nine goals and nine assists while collecting eight ground balls and two caused turnovers. The 5-6 attacker started the week with five goals and three assists plus three ground balls and one caused turnover at Christopher Newport. She then put on a 10-point performance with four goals and career-best six assists to go along with a career-high five ground balls in the win over Morrisville. With her sixth point in the Morrisville game, Gussio notched her 200th career point.

She currently ranks ninth in Division III with conference-bests of 82 points and 7.45 points per game while ranking 10th with 36 assists and 3.27 assists per game (both lead the league).

Fitz-Patrick totaled eight ground balls and seven caused turnovers over two games, including a career-best six ground balls and a season-high five caused turnovers against Morrisville

St. Mary’s will be back in action this Saturday, April 16, when the Seahawks travel to Ashland, Va., to take on Randolph-Macon College (5-6) in non-conference action at 4:30 p.m.

2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

Feb. 28 – Kendal Ream, Lancaster Bible, Sr., M

Mar. 7 – Kendal Ream, Lancaster Bible, Sr., M

Mar. 14 – Colin Horton , St. Mary’s College, Fy., M

Mar. 21 – Lucy Gussio , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

Mar. 28 – Maddie Waite, Mount Aloysius, Fy., A

Apr. 4 – Maddie Baum, SUNY Morrisville, So., A

Apr. 11 – Lucy Gussio , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Players of the Week

Feb. 28 – Stephanie Heffron , St. Mary’s College, Sr., D

Mar. 7 – Tara Lasher, La Roche, Fy., GK

Mar. 14 – Cameron Briggs , Medaille, Fy., M

Mar. 21 – Tatiana Wright, Medaille, So., GK

Mar. 28 – Jordan Mason, Mount Aloysius, Fy., D

Apr. 4 – Laura Lorraine, SUNY Morrisville, Jr., GK

Apr. 11 – Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick , St. Mary’s College, Sr., D

