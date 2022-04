Ace is a tan and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 2 years old. He weighs about 40.3 lbs. He has not been neutered.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-171

Like this: Like Loading...