La Plata, MD- Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Maria Navarro, Ed.D., is hosting several upcoming community engagement opportunities about the new CCPS Strategic Plan. At the events, Superintendent Navarro will share a presentation about focal priority areas, goals, strategies, and assessments relating to school system priorities to ensure all students are prepared for life post-graduation.
The schedule below outlines both in-person and virtual events. Those identified for staff may include different messaging than events labeled for parent and community member audiences.
Virtual events will run through Zoom and include a question-and-answer format using the chat feature. The presentation will be posted to the school system website, www.ccboe.com, at the conclusion of the events.
Staff engagement events
- Wednesday, April 27, 11 a.m., boardroom, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building (for Starkey Building staff).
- Wednesday, May 4, 4:30 p.m., boardroom, Starkey Building.
- Monday, May 9, 5:30 p.m., virtual through Zoom.
- Event Zoom link. Users must log in to an active Zoom account or create a Zoom account to access the event.
- The passcode is 526808.
- The meeting will feature a chat question-and-answer session.
Parent/community engagement events
- Monday, May 2, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.
- Thursday, May 12, 6:30 p.m., virtual for parents and community members.
- Event Zoom link. Users must log in to an active Zoom account or create a Zoom account to access the event.
- The passcode is 554048.
- The meeting will feature a chat question-and-answer session.
Staff, parents, students, and community members can follow the progress of the strategic plan on the school system website at www.ccboe.com or Superintendent Navarro on Twitter @navarrosupt.