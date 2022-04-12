La Plata, MD- Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent Maria Navarro, Ed.D., is hosting several upcoming community engagement opportunities about the new CCPS Strategic Plan. At the events, Superintendent Navarro will share a presentation about focal priority areas, goals, strategies, and assessments relating to school system priorities to ensure all students are prepared for life post-graduation.

The schedule below outlines both in-person and virtual events. Those identified for staff may include different messaging than events labeled for parent and community member audiences.

Virtual events will run through Zoom and include a question-and-answer format using the chat feature. The presentation will be posted to the school system website, www.ccboe.com, at the conclusion of the events.

Staff engagement events

Wednesday, April 27, 11 a.m., boardroom, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building (for Starkey Building staff).

Wednesday, May 4, 4:30 p.m., boardroom, Starkey Building.

Monday, May 9, 5:30 p.m., virtual through Zoom. Event Zoom link. Users must log in to an active Zoom account or create a Zoom account to access the event. The passcode is 526808. The meeting will feature a chat question-and-answer session.



Parent/community engagement events

Monday, May 2, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Thursday, May 12, 6:30 p.m., virtual for parents and community members. Event Zoom link . Users must log in to an active Zoom account or create a Zoom account to access the event. The passcode is 554048. The meeting will feature a chat question-and-answer session.



Staff, parents, students, and community members can follow the progress of the strategic plan on the school system website at www.ccboe.com or Superintendent Navarro on Twitter @navarrosupt.

