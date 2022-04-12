It’s no secret that the stock market can be a tricky place to navigate especially if you have multiple accounts with different brokers. Prices can rise and fall seemingly at random, and it can be difficult to keep track of your investments and make sure that you are getting the most out of them. Fortunately, several useful hacks can help you stay on top of your portfolio and make sure your investments are performing as expected. In this article, we will outline eight of the most effective hacks and explain how they can help you stay informed about your investments.

Keep a Written Record

One of the best ways to stay on top of your investments is to keep a written record of all your purchase and sale prices. This will help you track your performance over time and see how your portfolio is performing. Additionally, it can be helpful to write down any dividend payments or other income that you receive from your investments. This information can be stored in a spreadsheet or in a physical notebook, whichever you prefer. Keeping this information organized will allow you to quickly and easily see how your investments are doing and make informed decisions about when to buy or sell.

Use Investment Tracking Software

If keeping a written record is not your cup of tea, there are plenty of investment tracking software programs available that can do the job for you. These programs can track your investments , including portfolio value, performance, and dividend payments automatically. This information can be displayed in a variety of ways, such as charts and graphs, which can make it easy to see how your investments are doing at a glance. Additionally, many investment tracking software programs allow you to set up alerts that will notify you when certain conditions are met, such as when a stock reaches a certain price or when a dividend is paid.

Stay Informed About the Companies You Invest In

Another important way to stay on top of your investments is to stay informed about the companies you invest in. This means reading their earnings reports, keeping up with industry news, and following them on social media. Doing this will help you understand how the company is performing and make informed decisions about when to buy or sell its stock. Additionally, it can help you spot potential problems with a company before they become serious and affect your investment.

Review Your Portfolio Regularly

It is important to review your portfolio regularly, at least once per month, to ensure that it is still allocated in the way you want it to be. This includes making sure that you are still invested in the companies you believe in and that your asset allocation is still appropriate for your goals. Additionally, this is a good time to rebalance your portfolio if needed. Reviewing your portfolio regularly will help you keep it aligned with your investment strategy and make sure it is performing as expected. The easiest way to review your portfolio is to use investment tracking software, which will show you all the information you need in one place.

Use a Financial Advisor

If you are not comfortable managing your investments on your own, consider working with a financial advisor. A good financial advisor can help you develop an investment strategy, select the right investments for your portfolio, and monitor your progress over time. Additionally, they can provide valuable guidance if you are unsure about when to buy or sell a particular stock. While there are some fees associated with working with a financial advisor, they can be well worth it if you are not confident in your ability to manage your investments.

Stay disciplined With Your Investing Strategy

One of the most important things to remember when investing is to stay disciplined with your investment strategy. This means sticking to the plan you have developed and not making impulsive decisions based on emotions. It can be difficult to stick to your investment strategy when the market is volatile or when you are seeing other people making a lot of money differently. However, it is important to remember that the market will go up and down over time and that no investment is guaranteed to make money. If you stick to your strategy and stay disciplined, you will be more likely to succeed in the long run.

There are many things you can do to stay on top of your investments and make sure they are performing as expected. By following these tips, you can make sure you are getting the most out of your investment portfolio. And if you need help, don’t be afraid to seek out the assistance of a financial advisor. They can provide valuable guidance and help you stay on track.

