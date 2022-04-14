(Waldorf, MD, April 13, 2022) Wednesday morning, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their 2022 Spring Training Roster.

The Blue Crabs bring 30 players to their 2022 Spring Training camp. The roster is made up of eleven right-handed pitchers, four southpaws, four catchers, five infielders, and six outfielders. The Crabs bring back eleven returners from 2021, four MLB veterans with a combined 17 years of major league service time, and eleven players that’ve reached as high as Triple-A.

‘’Our goal this offseason was to build off of our 2021 playoff run. We brought back nearly a dozen returners and added a significant amount of experience up and down our roster, we expect to compete for a championship in 2022,’’ said Southern Maryland General Manager Courtney Knichel.

