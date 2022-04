Fancy has shown herself to be a very friendly kitty. Arriving at the shelter as a stray, she was unsure of how to behave.

Within a few days, she was craving our attention and enjoying all the attention we were giving her. She is a playful 6-month-old that is hoping her new home has toys, treats, and lots of love.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

