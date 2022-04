Congratulations, Kimberly Clements, SkillsUSA Maryland Advisor of the Year. Kim is the Interactive Media Production teacher at CTA with over 20 years in the field that combines industry and teaching experience!

Mr. Devin Page, a teacher at Northern Middle School, has been nominated in the junior division for the National History Day (NHD) Teacher of the Year! The award recognizes the best educators from across the nation and the pivotal role they play in the lives of students. Congratulations!

