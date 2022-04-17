Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced that more than 700 primary care practices across Maryland now offer COVID-19 vaccines as part of the Maryland Primary Care Vaccine Program, which began 12 months ago. Included are over 500 family medicine and general internal medicine practices as well as more than 200 pediatric practices.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland Department of Health has worked closely with providers across the state to help facilitate convenient access to vaccinations, including boosters, for Marylanders of all ages who are eligible,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Primary care providers have played a critical role in administering COVID-19 vaccines to their patients, and we are indebted to them for all the care and guidance they give Marylanders.”

The more than 700 primary care practices in the Primary Care Vaccine Program represent providers in all 24 jurisdictions in the state. Together, the adult and family medicine practices have administered more than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines statewide.

Maryland’s Primary Care Vaccine Program has played an important role in Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy given primary care providers’ role as trusted advisors to patients. The program is supported by infrastructure established through the Maryland Primary Care Program (MDPCP), a statewide program that includes more than 500 primary care practices that serve more than 4 million Marylanders.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, MDPCP has supported primary care practices in their response efforts by providing access to important resources, such as free personal protective equipment and point-of-care rapid tests.

MDPCP hosts a webinar series to provide up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 to healthcare providers and staff statewide. Since the start of the pandemic, MDPCP has hosted 120 such webinars, reaching over 20,000 total attendees.

For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland visit covidLINK.maryland.gov. For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

