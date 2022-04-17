On Friday, April 1, twenty-nine St. Mary’s College of Maryland students were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland. One member of the St. Mary’s College faculty — Jennifer Cognard-Black — was inducted as an honorary member. Catherine Carter ’89 was inducted as an alumna member. The virtual ceremony took place at the reconstructed State House of 1676 in Historic St. Mary’s City.
Twenty-seven seniors and two juniors were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honor society. The society’s founding dates to 1776. The Zeta Chapter at St. Mary’s College was approved in 1997, after a rigorous three-year review by the national organization.
Class of 2022 inductees:
- Aubrey Bacon
- Gracie Balzar
- Sophie Carlson
- Gillian Carr
- Aidan Christie
- Astriana Evans
- Tabitha Fisanich
- Lauren Giron
- Samuel Johnson
- Megan Lane
- Erin Lanham
- Rachel Lansbury
- Patrick Lee
- Emma McNesby
- Mary Katherine Meyers
- Isabella Moutoux
- Allyson Myers
- Colette Nortman
- Rebecca Raub
- Victoria Richhart
- Calvin Ryan
- Caleb Shankle
- Emilee Shannon
- Andrew Sonnenberg
- Lillian Stein
- Dina Tuggle
- Genna Viggiano
Class of 2023 Inductees
- Elanor Pratt
- April Fraser