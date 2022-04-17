Working from home was possible decades ago, but it is only after the pandemic of the Covid 19 that the remote workforce has skyrocketed. Indeed, as millions of people were either forced out of jobs or had to switch to working from home, the very idea of remote work has been highly popularized. What is more, it has been proven that virtual meetings, working, and studying are more than possible, and more importantly – efficient! To that end, people from all over the world switched to online studying, working, and even hanging out with their friends!

However, the important thing is that the world has first-hand experience with remote work and has been assured of the benefits that it offers. On top of that, many people untrained in computer technology who still had prejudices about going online could see the advantages of it themselves.

In other words, the pandemic of the virus served as a platform for the world to get to know the great possibilities of the Internet and start feeling more comfortable with working online. In that way, even after the state of emergency caused by the virus, many are choosing not to go back to their old workplaces and decide to remain “online”.

In that sense, the shift to a fully remote workforce is fueling growth in some cities that offer much better living conditions than the ones where workers used to be forced to live because of their jobs! To that end, we bring you a list of some amazing benefits that Maryland cities can offer to those with home-based jobs!

Why is there a shift to a fully remote workforce?

The number one advantage of working from home is that you can actually save a lot of money! First and foremost, it saves time because you will not have to travel to work. On top of that, it spares you from stress. Imagine having to get up at the same time every morning and having to wear specific clothes, catch a bus or train, and worry all the time whether you will show up on time. All these moments cause micro stress that keeps accumulating in your body resulting in chronic diseases, insomnia, and reduced performance at work, and in life in general.

On the other hand, working from home not only saves your time but also saves money. When you’re at home, you don’t have to worry about extra expenses like transportation, food, or drinks. What is more, you are no longer tied to the city or state where you live. Once people have a home-based job, they are completely free to work from anywhere, whether from an ocean beach, or some mountainous area.

The fact is that you can easily relocate to a better and wealthier state and city that will give your family and yourself much better living conditions. Exactly this is the reason why a shift to a remote workforce is highly fueling the growth of many Marland cities. Likewise, the question that now arises is why do people choose Maryland cities as their wishing places to relocate.

First of all, it is a natural fact that people always tend to achieve more and live in better conditions. To that end, they look for qualities such as a good climate, environment, living standard, better career possibilities, taxation, quality education, and so on.

Great climate

According to the annual BestPlaces Comfort Index, Maryland has scored a mark of 7.3 out of ten, which makes Marland one of the states with the best climate in the whole USA. Indeed, the climate in Maryland has long been known to be comfortable and pleasant. Furthermore, May, June, and September are known to be the most pleasant months of the year in this beautiful American state.

In general, the climate is usually characterized by hot and mild summers and the coldest winters. Although some summer months can be humid, not too much. On top of that, Maryland is considered to be one of the most beautiful states in the US and with a high living standard. All of this makes Maryland cities a great place to live in. For example, on the Berlin MD real estate market, you can find great offers in the most attractive cities in this state. With a good living standard, pleasant weather, and people, Maryland is reported to be one of the favorite choices in the US.

Therefore, if you are eager to experience all four seasons, and enjoy nice housing, know that relocating and resigning to some of Maryland’s cities is certainly a good idea!

Environment and natural resources

What often makes a country rich in both financial and social aspects is its geography. For instance, Maryland’s geography is highly sophisticated and varied, from sand dunes to marshlands close to the Chesapeake Bay, coupled with diverse and rich wildlife, to small hills in the Piedmont Region, and mountain forests, Maryland represents a real natural oasis in the US.

The great nature that abounds in the countryside makes it an ideal place for all nature lovers, hikers, and generally everyone who likes fresh air and a calm and peaceful climate. These qualities make it an escape place for everyone from the polluted and crowded states.

Culture

Did you know that Marland was the birthplace of the national anthem? Also, did you know that back at the time the first Marylanders were native Americans?

The Indians populated this place due to its rich natural resources and other benefits. For instance, the traces of Powhatan and other tribes were found in many places in this state which tells us of the importance that Paleo-Indians had ascribed to this country. On the other hand, Maryland was also a British colony after Europeans such as Giovanni de Verranzo and others were lured by its beauty and location.

To that end, Maryland became one of the trading centers in the colonies and it housed some of the most important colonial political institutions at the time. For that and many other reasons, Maryland is one of the US states with the richest history and highly cultivated culture. In that way, it is the home of many museums, archeological sites, and monuments. This cultural and historical touch makes this state even more fascinating and as alluring to modern Americans as it was to the Europeans!

High living standard

Given the fact many people embraced the possibility to work from home, they felt less attached to the cities and states where they used to live. What is more, they are increasingly looking for wealthier states with a higher living standard. Before everything else, a high living standard refers to the comforts and services at the disposal of every citizen of a country. In addition, it also refers to the level of income, housing prices, the quality of society, and generally the quality and wellness of an individual. Usually, only the wealthy states offer the highest living standards.

Taking into account the fact that Maryland is one of the wealthiest US states, its popularity is growing among Americans. What is more, there are many newspapers such as US News, Washington post, and the like, who maintain that Maryland may be the most affluent country in the USA. Furthermore, it has been reported that this state accommodates the majority of American millionaires! The report that almost every 10th household whose monetary fund reaches 1 million dollars is by itself a staggering one!

Taking this fact into account, Maryland cities are increasingly being populated by citizens of other states who are looking for better living conditions and thus higher living standards!

Some of those popular cities are mentioned in the following paragraphs.

Baltimore

Baltimore was founded in the first decades of the 18th century as a trade center, mainly selling tobacco, while its rivers served for flour manufacturing. One of the facts that this city is known for is that it is the place where the United States National Anthem was born. Baltimore is now Maryland’s largest city, drawing people with its metropolitan facilities and low cost of living when compared to surrounding cities such as Washington, DC, New York, and the like.

In addition, Baltimore aims to improve amenities and increase the living standard even more and thus it attracts many people from the neighboring states. Also, it is the home of many prestigious educational institutions. For example, Baltimorians are given the opportunity to go on undergraduate and postgraduate studies at John Hopkins University, the University of Maryland, Loyola University Maryland, and many other high-ranked seats of knowledge.

Likewise, tourism is increasingly growing due to many city’s attractions and reasonable prices. Locals keep active with art museums, taverns, live music, and Orioles games. A huge attraction is also the National Aquarium where people like to dine and enjoy the scenery! These are yet just some of the reasons why there are increasing migrations reports from other states to this city!

Columbia

The city of Columbia is rated as one of the most suitable places to work in the United States. Furthermore, Columbia is also only 20 miles from Baltimore, making it easy to go to even more metro career options. Likewise, this city heartily welcomes families with a kid-friendly atmosphere, low unemployment, and strong earning potential. Also, nearby prestigious universities and local community colleges make this city a huge attraction to students!

When speaking about Maryland’s great nature, Columbia is always mentioned as one of its representatives. For example, Lake Kittamaqundi is known for its fascinating trails, surrounding, and greenery, which makes it a superb place to spend an afternoon with your family in a relaxing environment!

On the other hand, Columbia is also home to some of the biggest malls and shopping centers in the region. For instance, Columbia Mall is a place with a lot of retailers, eateries, children’s amusement parks, etc.

All these qualities make this city one of the favorites both in Maryland and the whole eastern part of America!

Waldorf

Waldorf is a city near Washington DC but with much lower prices. It is home to many historical, educational, scientific, and military facilities, which makes it both a great tourist place and a city to live in. For example, one of the famous tourist sites is Dr. Samuel Mudd House and Museum, i.e., the place where President Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth.

It is interesting to point out that Waldorf originally used to be called Beantown, but it was not until 1880 that the city changed its name to Waldorf as it became a major marketplace. The important thing is that it is a pleasant and peaceful city that everyone will find appealing to their taste so make sure you consider getting a flat in this or its neighboring cities!

Germantown

Germantown is one of the newer cities in Maryland. Its name comes from the fact that in the 19th century there was a huge influx of Germanic peoples, especially Germans, who settled in the city.

Today, the city is known for great working opportunities and conditions. This means that the level of income is high as well as career opportunities. Germantown is also known for advanced healthcare facilities, but also advanced technology in terms of electronics, and aircraft, and its research output is high! Besides its developed industry, it is a very family-friendly and comfortable place to live in as it houses quality state and private primary and secondary schools and universities.

When it comes to recreational activities, Seneca Creek State Park is a famous hunting and fishing site and also a great relaxation resort! As for those who like action and adrenaline, there are great hiking spots at Black Hill Regional Park!

Indeed, working from home has huge benefits, but certainly, one that is becoming most prominent nowadays is that you can earn the same salary from any corner of the world! To that end, make sure you embrace this amazing advantage and find a place where you can enjoy beautiful nature, high living standards, and rich culture!

