Let’s say you’ve been running a business for some time, and it’s been running successfully. But when you opened your TV one day, the pandemic struck and caused some changes in how you can interact outside. Physical stores are limited, and people have become more comfortable buying online- even today despite the protocols being less strict. To keep your business running, you need to adapt and preferably create an eCommerce website.

It is a website where consumers can buy products through the internet. You can register your products on your website, where your loyal customers can see them. With just a few clicks away, you can continue to sell your products to your clients and keep your business running.

Considering it’s online, the one thing you might be wondering about is how to process the payments of your consumers. If you are still planning to build one and you’re worried about your transactions, this article will show different payment methods that you can apply on your eCommerce website to put you at ease.

Credit Card

Today, most consumers like to purchase products through credit cards as they can pay the amount of all their purchases at the end of the billing period. With this, most customers find comfort in processing their payments as it is secured and easy to use. For that reason, it’s hard not to consider this method to be part of your website.

You can reach out to IT professionals to better understand how to implement this method securely. Some companies offer this kind of service that you can find as an alternative. You can also research various processors in the market. For example, looking up stripe card processor reviews can help you determine whether that specific professor fits your needs or not.

Bank Transfer

Another method you can implement for your website is bank transfer. The consumer can pay directly from their bank account, going to your account. One significant advantage of this method is that you can ensure that it’s safe and doesn’t have any chargebacks.

But, this method has the risk of a delayed transaction. It’s because there are circumstances between your consumer and the bank that they need to resolve before the completion of the transaction.

To implement this, you need first to set up a business bank account to receive business transactions from your customers. Then you can reach out to some professionals to implement a form where the necessary information is gathered for the transaction and implement payment gateway services to your site.

Not all people trust online payments. They still prefer to pay through cash as they feel more secure by handing the money itself. As a seller, this can also benefit you as there is no delay in payment, and you can complete it in a shorter period. Now, if most of your customers prefer paying through cash, then implementing a cash-on-delivery option for your website must be pursued.

You can include this by providing an option for your customers on what payment method they want to use. Then you can reach out to a delivery agent to complete the transaction and send the products to your customer’s home address.

Digital Wallet

A digital wallet is your wallet in real life but only present virtually. Through a digital wallet, the user can save different personal financial information that the customer can use in processing payments. It provides the different options in how they want to complete their transactions and is safe and secure.

You need to have a payment processor to accept this kind of method. It’s possible to get one from various payment processing companies. At an affordable price, you can implement their services to your website and business. Below are some examples of digital wallets for your website:

Google Pay

Apple Pay

Amazon Pay

Paypal

Gift Card

The gift card method will be best to implement on your site to encourage your customers to buy more into your products. Aside from customers making transactions directly with their money, some are interested in paying with gift cards due to their additional benefits.

You can implement your gift card system by utilizing gift card applications. Then, your website can integrate these applications easily to your website for your customers to use. After that, you can create your gift card and start to offer them to your consumers.

Final Thoughts

E-commerce websites have opened a new way of selling products in the industry, especially during the pandemic. It became helpful for business owners to continue selling their products and at the same time satisfy their customers without the hassles of driving to physical stores.

Adapting to this method will surely bring your business up front. These are still other payment methods you can implement, but make sure to review each carefully before applying them to ensure your and your customer’s safety.

