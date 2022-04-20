WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Senior attackman Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) put up a nine-point performance Tuesday afternoon in lifting the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team to a United East Conference road win. St. Mary’s College (11-3, 3-1) notched a 13-8 victory over the host Wildcats of Penn College (7-7, 2-2 UEC), turning a one-goal game into a five-goal triumph.

Additionally, senior captain Kyrle Preis (Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s School) recorded his 250th career save with his first stop of the game. Preis finished the game with six saves and now has a career total of 255 saves.

How It Happened

Brown fired off back-to-back goals to give the Seahawks a 2-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game. Penn College responded with two consecutive goals of its own in a 12-second span to knot the game at 2-all with 12:24 to go in the first period.

St. Mary's then rattled off four goals in three minutes to stake a 6-2 lead with 1:39 left in the first. The Wildcats got one back in the final minute with a Josh O'Leary score at 00:43.

Penn College won the second quarter, 2-1, as the Wildcats tallied the first two goals of the quarter before sophomore defenseman Ethan Little (Bel Air, Md./C. Milton Wright) found the back of the net with his seventh goal of the season, giving the Seahawks a 7-5 halftime advantage.

It was a defensive battle in the third frame as St. Mary's fired off 15 shots to the hosts' five, but each side only got one past the defense.

Brown and senior captain Abe Hubbard (Owings, Md./Northern) each scored twice in the fourth period as the Seahawks outscored Penn College, 5-2, over the final 15 minutes.

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s only lost four face-offs all game as senior midfielder Sam Jaudon (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) won 18-of-21 at face-off X and scooped up a game-best 14 ground balls. The 18 face-off wins, and 14 ground balls are career-highs for Jaudon .

The Seahawks outshot Penn College, 50-25, and tallied a 39-24 margin in ground balls.

Turnovers were even at 21 apiece while the Wildcats were 2-for-8 on extra-man opportunities.

Player Highlights

Brown led the offensive charge as he matched his career-best of six goals and added three assists. He also picked up six ground balls and caused two turnovers.

Hubbard and attackman Johnny McGrain (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) and Aiden Doyle (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) each contributed two goals while Doyle chipped in a helper as well.

James Thatcher led the Wildcats with three goals and three assists while James Cella had 14 saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 23 vs. La Roche (0-9, 0-3 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium – 1:00 p.m. (Senior Day)

