WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Senior attackman Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) put up a nine-point performance Tuesday afternoon in lifting the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team to a United East Conference road win. St. Mary’s College (11-3, 3-1) notched a 13-8 victory over the host Wildcats of Penn College (7-7, 2-2 UEC), turning a one-goal game into a five-goal triumph.
Additionally, senior captain Kyrle Preis (Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s School) recorded his 250th career save with his first stop of the game. Preis finished the game with six saves and now has a career total of 255 saves.
How It Happened
- Brown fired off back-to-back goals to give the Seahawks a 2-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game. Penn College responded with two consecutive goals of its own in a 12-second span to knot the game at 2-all with 12:24 to go in the first period.
- St. Mary’s then rattled off four goals in three minutes to stake a 6-2 lead with 1:39 left in the first. The Wildcats got one back in the final minute with a Josh O’Leary score at 00:43.
- Penn College won the second quarter, 2-1, as the Wildcats tallied the first two goals of the quarter before sophomore defenseman Ethan Little (Bel Air, Md./C. Milton Wright) found the back of the net with his seventh goal of the season, giving the Seahawks a 7-5 halftime advantage.
- It was a defensive battle in the third frame as St. Mary’s fired off 15 shots to the hosts’ five, but each side only got one past the defense.
- Brown and senior captain Abe Hubbard (Owings, Md./Northern) each scored twice in the fourth period as the Seahawks outscored Penn College, 5-2, over the final 15 minutes.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s only lost four face-offs all game as senior midfielder Sam Jaudon (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) won 18-of-21 at face-off X and scooped up a game-best 14 ground balls. The 18 face-off wins, and 14 ground balls are career-highs for Jaudon.
- The Seahawks outshot Penn College, 50-25, and tallied a 39-24 margin in ground balls.
- Turnovers were even at 21 apiece while the Wildcats were 2-for-8 on extra-man opportunities.
Player Highlights
- Brown led the offensive charge as he matched his career-best of six goals and added three assists. He also picked up six ground balls and caused two turnovers.
- Hubbard and attackman Johnny McGrain (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) and Aiden Doyle (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) each contributed two goals while Doyle chipped in a helper as well.
- James Thatcher led the Wildcats with three goals and three assists while James Cella had 14 saves.
