Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on April 20, 2022, Jeffrey Scott Osborne, 50, of Kemblesville, PA, entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to attempted second-degree murder.

The plea involves an incident from May 1, 2021, at which time Osborne attempted to run over a 23-year-old female on St. Leonard Road. Sentencing is scheduled for May 27, 2022, at 9:00 am. Osborne is facing a maximum of 30 years of incarceration.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.

