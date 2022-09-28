UPDATE September 28, 2022: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on September 26, 2022, Jeffrey Scott Osborne, age 50, received a sentence of 30 years, suspended to 13 years of active incarceration, for the crime of attempted second-degree murder.

The sentence imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee was more than that recommended by the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines. Osborne will be on five years of supervised probation upon release, which cannot occur until he has served at least half his sentence.

In asking for a sentence above the Guidelines, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte cited Osborne’s “predatory behavior” on May 1, 2021, attempting to run over the 23-year-old victim with his vehicle. Mr. Monte also noted that Osborne had shown little remorse for his actions.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on April 20, 2022, Jeffrey Scott Osborne, 50, of Kemblesville, PA, entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to attempt second-degree murder.

The plea involves an incident from May 1, 2021, when Osborne attempted to run over a 23-year-old female on St. Leonard Road. Sentencing is scheduled for May 27, 2022, at 9:00 am. Osborne is facing a maximum of 30 years of incarceration.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.