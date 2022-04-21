As soon as the weather warms up in the spring, we try to move our favorite rooms in the home to the exterior – garden, balcony, or terrace. Thus, the exterior of our home becomes a living room, dining room, but also and open-air kitchen.

Anyone who has experienced the pleasure of cooking outside wishes to have a kitchen in their backyard, which is a great location for not only the family but also visitors to meet for a barbecue and cocktails.

If you are willing to devote space, money, and effort to this enjoyment, we are here to help with ideas that will satisfy your tastes, needs, and ideas.

Select Resistant Materials

When building an outdoor kitchen, there are many things you need to be aware of. Inspiration can be found everywhere, depending on which style you are choosing.

Designers and builders strongly suggest using materials that will resist weather conditions such as snow, rain, or ice. There are also a lot of other facts about the custom outdoor kitchens you can find that will help you in planning and constructing. Durability is certainly one of the most crucial qualities a summer kitchen should have.

It’s also important to define the placement of the kitchen, as well as its shape, which will best suit the size but also your needs.

Brick Kitchen

One of the options is a brick kitchen made of brick, cement, stone, or some other material, and if desired, lined with ceramics, inside which there are cabinets and openings for, for example, an oven. Such kitchens are a long-term solution.

Modern Summer Kitchen

When you think of an open-air kitchen, many people immediately think of a rustic style. But a summer kitchen can be modern in its design and style completely modified to your wishes.

Improvised Outdoor Kitchen

And if it’s not yet time for an outdoor kitchen due to the construction work you have to do, first of all, installing plumbing fixtures for the sink, you can create an improvised space by placing easily accessible and convenient elements: a table with a flat preparation surface or a wall shelf for storage, barbecue, and portable refrigerator.

Select Furniture Wisely

Outdoor furniture can be expensive, but if you can afford to spend more on pieces that will last for 20 years, it is worth the investment. For this reason, designers always recommend poly-resin furniture , because it is beautiful, comfortable, and made of recycled cardboard, and it lasts for many years without the need for maintenance. Other great options include steel, aluminum, and wrought iron.

Don’t Forget the Enclosed Kitchen Elements

As in your indoor kitchen, you will want to put some basic cutlery (plates, glasses, cutlery) outside, so you don’t have to constantly run in and out of the house while having fun. You will also want to protect these items. Add a few closed cabinets, because you can’t leave these items on work surfaces or open shelves.

Simple Design

Do not overdo it with the decor. An outdoor kitchen should look like an extension of your home. Add accents such as colorful accessories – soft pillows, bowls, flower pots…

Adjust the Kitchen to the Available Space

When creating an outdoor kitchen, your first step is to evaluate your goals and make sure you use the space efficiently. Which barbecue do you need? How many chairs would you like? If you decide on an outdoor refrigerator, is it intended for food and drinks? Once you determine what you need, then you are ready to start designing your space.

Green Part of the Kitchen

It is important that you do not overload your outdoor space so that the landscape can stand out. Choose neutral items and furniture so that the surrounding natural landscape can add color. In this way, attention is paid to the open area – otherwise known as the winning part of the kitchen.

Temporary Kitchen

If your outdoor kitchen is temporary – e.g. only for the warmer months then your design will be completely different. In these cases, you need to make sure that your materials and devices are portable, so you don’t have to put things off when the weather gets cold. Consider transferable devices and light furniture.

Roof Is Essential

Cover your kitchen as much as possible to protect appliances from rainy or snowy days. Although ideally, you do not want to have a ceiling over a smoky space like a barbecue, it is mandatory to have at least a partial roof for the paved part of the yard to protect the carefully designed space.

Once you’ve decided to create your outdoor cooking space and spend some quality time with your family and friends outdoors, we hope you’ll find this guide helpful.

