Hughesville, MD- Congressman Steny Hoyer met with College of Southern Maryland (CSM) leadership and staff to tour the construction of the new Center for Health Sciences at the college’s Regional Hughesville Campus on April 19. During a pre-tour briefing, the group discussed how the $500,000 in critical funding Hoyer secured in the FY2022 omnibus is being used to upgrade equipment for the new facility’s health education programs.

From left, CSM Vice President of Operations and Planning Dr. Bill Comey, CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy, Congressman Steny Hoyer and CSM School of Science and Health Dr. Laura Polk pose in front of CSM’s new Center for Health Sciences, currently under construction at CSM’s Regional Hughesville Campus. Credit: College of Southern Maryland

“I am excited to be at the College of Southern Maryland to visit the Health Sciences Center and observe the progress underway,” said Hoyer.

“The construction site will one day become an extraordinary building that helps expand opportunities for students pursuing an education in the sciences, and I look forward to coming back in the future when it is finished,” he continued. “Knowing how critical this new facility will be for the College of Southern Maryland, I was proud to work alongside advocates to secure $500,000 in federal funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus to support the ongoing educational programs at the center and ensure that it has the equipment and resources it needs to offer the best experience to our students.” Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05)

“We are so grateful for your support,” CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy told the congressman during the briefing. “I can’t overstate the importance of this center and what it will mean to our students, our community, and our region’s workforce. It will serve as a central learning location for our health and nursing programs and it will be the college’s flagship building.”

Hoyer described the state-of-the-art technology that will be offered at the center “the wave of the future,” and “science on display” before thanking CSM leadership and staff for demonstrating how federal investments are “being put to work in service to Southern Maryland students and our communities.”

During the tour of the building construction, the congressman was invited to sign the building in its pre-fabrication state, shown right.

The Center for Health Sciences is the second building on CSM’s Regional Hughesville Campus and will serve as a central, convenient location for the college’s health programs and instruction. It will be approximately 50,000 square feet, designed to LEED standards, and will feature specialized health sciences laboratories for CSM’s programs in nursing, emergency medical services, rehabilitation, wellness and fitness, pharmacy technician, medical assisting, health information management, and medical coding, and medical laboratory technology. The center will also include a clinical simulation center, collaborative learning spaces, classrooms, a computer lab, faculty and staff offices, a student success suite, and a large multipurpose meeting room. Construction is currently on track for completion in late fall 2022.

For more information about CSM’s Center for Health Sciences, you may be interested in viewing the following video:

