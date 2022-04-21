The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in the overnight hours of April 16-17, 2022 in the Lexington Park area.

Deputies are investigating burglaries at a relocatable trailer behind Great Mills High School, at the Jarboe Family Center and Head Start on Lexwood Drive, at the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen on Langley Road, the U-Haul Rental at Signature Lane, at Hairstuff.com at Signature Lane and the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s HARM Reduction Office at Signature Lane.

The burglar(s) damaged property inside of the Jarboe Center, the Great Mills High School trailer, and the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, while damage was made to the exteriors of the other buildings in attempts to illegally enter.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) or these incidents is asked to contact Deputy Alexander Tasciotti at 301-475-4200, ext. 8151 or at alexander.tasciotti@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

