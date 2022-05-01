Update May 2, 2022: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division arrested and charged two male juveniles with multiple commercial burglaries and vandalisms made over the Easter weekend. Deputies performing proactive community enforcement on the night of the burglaries were able to match specific clothing seen in security video with juveniles they had contact with during their shift.

A 16-year-old juvenile and a 14-year-old juvenile, both of Lexington Park, were developed as suspects and subsequently arrested and charged on April 29 and April 30 with two counts of Second-Degree Burglary; six counts of Third-Degree Burglary; six counts of Fourth-Degree Burglary; five counts of Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000; one count of Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1,000, three counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Causing a Fire Alarm.

Both juveniles were processed and released to a parent.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in the overnight hours of April 16-17, 2022 in the Lexington Park area.

Deputies are investigating burglaries at a relocatable trailer behind Great Mills High School, at the Jarboe Family Center and Head Start on Lexwood Drive, at the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen on Langley Road, the U-Haul Rental at Signature Lane, at Hairstuff.com at Signature Lane and the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s HARM Reduction Office at Signature Lane.

The burglar(s) damaged property inside of the Jarboe Center, the Great Mills High School trailer, and the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, while damage was made to the exteriors of the other buildings in attempts to illegally enter.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) or these incidents is asked to contact Deputy Alexander Tasciotti at 301-475-4200, ext. 8151 or at alexander.tasciotti@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.