This weekend, the iconic Tiki Bar located in Solomons, MD will be hosting its 42nd annual opening that will take place from Friday, April 22 – to Sunday, April 24. The Tiki Bar draws hundreds of patrons from around the region to Solomons Island for a weekend of celebration.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting everyone to please put safety first. CCSO would like to offer the following suggestions: Plan accordingly, watch out for pedestrians, share the roadways with bicyclists and motorcyclists, park in designated parking areas, designate a sober driver/ utilize rideshare options, and most importantly celebrate responsibly.

Free parking is available in the lot underneath the Thomas Johnson Bridge and the Urgent Care parking lot

Paid parking will be available in the lot next to Tiki Bar as well as in the Glascock field across from the Calvert Marine Museum. There will be shuttle busses to transport guests back and forth.

Shuttles will be running to and from all hotels in Solomons to include the Hilton Garden Inn.

Rideshare Drop-off and Pick-up location will be in the area of the Solomons Pier parking lot. Uber and Lyft rides are available.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police, as well as law enforcement agencies from neighboring jurisdictions, will be conducting DUI saturation patrols throughout the weekend. #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver

Working together, we wish everyone a safe opening weekend, spring, and summer.

Like this: Like Loading...