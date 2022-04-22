In order to ensure that your existing clients are aware of any new products or services that you may be offering, it is important to have a strategy in place for communicating these changes. Here are six ways to communicate new products to existing clients.

1. Personalized message

Another great way to reach out to your clients is by sending them a personalized message. This could be done through email, social media, or even a physical letter. If you have the time and resources, consider writing a personal note to each of your clients. Also if you see increased open rates consider sending a follow-through. In your message, be sure to mention your new product or service and why you think they would be interested in it. You can also include a special offer or discount to sweeten the deal. Personalized messages are more likely to get attention and generate interest than generic messages, so this is definitely a tactic worth considering.

2. Social media

Another great way to reach out to your existing clients is through social media. Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn offer businesses a way to connect with their target audience in a more informal setting. When sharing news about your new product or service on social media, make sure to use engaging visuals and copy. If you have a video explaining what your new offering is all about, be sure to share that as well. You should also post at times when you know your target audience is most active on each platform. And lastly, don’t forget to use relevant hashtags so that your posts are seen by even more people.

3. Blog posts

If you have a blog for your business, then you should definitely utilize it when announcing new products or services. Write a helpful and informative blog post that discusses your new offering in detail. Be sure to include images, videos, or infographics to make your post more visually appealing. You can also promote your blog post across your social media channels and include a call-to-action so that readers know what they need to do next. If you have an email list, be sure to send out your blog post to those subscribers as well.

4. Press release

If you want to generate some buzz around your new product or service, then consider issuing a press release. This is a great way to get media coverage and reach out to potential customers who may not be aware of your business. When writing a press release, make sure to include all of the relevant information about your new offering. You should also include quotes from company executives or clients to add some credibility. If you’re not sure how to write a press release, there are plenty of templates and examples online that you can use for reference.

5. Client newsletter

If you have a client newsletter , then this is another great way to announce your new product or service. In addition to sharing news about what’s going on with your business, consider including a section that introduces your new offering. Be sure to explain the benefits of your new product or service and why it would be beneficial for your clients. You can also include images, videos, or infographics to make your newsletter more visually appealing. If you don’t have a client newsletter, you could always create one specifically for announcing your new product or service.

6. Email marketing

One of the most effective ways to reach out to your existing clients is through email marketing. Make sure to craft a well-written and informative email that highlights the benefits of your new product or service. Be sure to include a call-to-action so that recipients know what they need to do next. Additionally, make use of any email automation tools that you may have so that your emails are sent out at the most optimal times. This could mean sending emails on weekdays during business hours or at specific times that have been shown to perform well in the past. It’s also important not to bombard your subscribers with too many emails, so be mindful of your frequency.

There are a number of ways to communicate new products to existing clients. The best approach will vary depending on the type of product or service being offered and the preferences of your target audience. However, some methods that are commonly used include social media, blog posts, press releases, and client newsletters. Whichever method you choose, be sure to tailor your message so that it resonates with your clients and highlights the benefits of your new offering.

