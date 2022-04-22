ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The Mid Atlantic Rowing Conference (MARC) announced the Crews of the Week and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s Varsity 8 (WV8) was selected as the Women’s Crew of the Week for the second consecutive week as announced by the MARC on Wednesday afternoon.

Women’s Varsity 8 at Kerr Cup (4.16.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College traveled to Philadelphia for the Kerr Cup Regatta this past Saturday (Apr. 16) and competed in the WV8 Heat 3 against Division I Old Dominion and Fordham Universities as well as MARC foe, Bryn Mawr College. The Seahawks came in third in the heat with a time of 7:38.6, just edging Bryn Mawr.

As the third-place finisher in Heat 3, the Seahawks advanced to the petit final with fellow MARC schools, No. 13 Washington College (defending MARC champion), Bryn Mawr, and Franklin & Marshall College as well as Division I Robert Morris University and Loyola University Maryland.

St. Mary’s came in second in the petit final after clocking a 7:26.9 to finish eighth overall in the 12-team field. The Seahawks were the top Division III finisher as their time put them ahead of conference rivals F&M, Bryn Mawr, and Washington College.

The women’s Varsity 8 lineup at the Kerr Cup for the win was coxswain Erin Lanham ’22 (North Potomac, Md./Quince Orchard), stroke Haley Roche ’25 (Shrewsbury, Mass./Shrewsbury), 7 seat Emma McNesby ’22 (Churchville, Md./Aberdeen), 6 seat Meara Johnson ’24 (Salisbury, Md./Salisbury), 5 seat Nikki Iacona ’23 (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park), 4 seat Erin Rhodes ’25 (Silver Spring, Md./St. John’s College), 3 seat Elise Kinyanjui ’25 (Silver Spring, Md./Montgomery Blair), team captain (2 seat) Sydney West ’23 (Parkton, Md./Notre Dame Prep), and team captain (bow) Colette Nortman (Annapolis, Md./Key).



St. Mary’s will be back in action this Saturday, April 23, hosting MARC opponent, The Catholic University of America, at 9:00 a.m. on Senior Day.

2022 MARC Women’s Crews of the Week

Mar. 30 – Bryn Mawr Varsity 8 and Second Varsity 8

Apr. 6 – Bryn Mawr Varsity 8

Apr. 13 – St. Mary’s College Varsity 8

Apr. 20 – St. Mary’s College Varsity 8

