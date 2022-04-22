ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The Mid Atlantic Rowing Conference (MARC) announced the Crews of the Week and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s Varsity 8 (WV8) was selected as the Women’s Crew of the Week for the second consecutive week as announced by the MARC on Wednesday afternoon.
St. Mary’s College traveled to Philadelphia for the Kerr Cup Regatta this past Saturday (Apr. 16) and competed in the WV8 Heat 3 against Division I Old Dominion and Fordham Universities as well as MARC foe, Bryn Mawr College. The Seahawks came in third in the heat with a time of 7:38.6, just edging Bryn Mawr.
As the third-place finisher in Heat 3, the Seahawks advanced to the petit final with fellow MARC schools, No. 13 Washington College (defending MARC champion), Bryn Mawr, and Franklin & Marshall College as well as Division I Robert Morris University and Loyola University Maryland.
St. Mary’s came in second in the petit final after clocking a 7:26.9 to finish eighth overall in the 12-team field. The Seahawks were the top Division III finisher as their time put them ahead of conference rivals F&M, Bryn Mawr, and Washington College.
The women’s Varsity 8 lineup at the Kerr Cup for the win was coxswain Erin Lanham ’22 (North Potomac, Md./Quince Orchard), stroke Haley Roche ’25 (Shrewsbury, Mass./Shrewsbury), 7 seat Emma McNesby ’22 (Churchville, Md./Aberdeen), 6 seat Meara Johnson ’24 (Salisbury, Md./Salisbury), 5 seat Nikki Iacona ’23 (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park), 4 seat Erin Rhodes ’25 (Silver Spring, Md./St. John’s College), 3 seat Elise Kinyanjui ’25 (Silver Spring, Md./Montgomery Blair), team captain (2 seat) Sydney West ’23 (Parkton, Md./Notre Dame Prep), and team captain (bow) Colette Nortman (Annapolis, Md./Key).
St. Mary’s will be back in action this Saturday, April 23, hosting MARC opponent, The Catholic University of America, at 9:00 a.m. on Senior Day.
2022 MARC Women’s Crews of the Week
- Mar. 30 – Bryn Mawr Varsity 8 and Second Varsity 8
- Apr. 6 – Bryn Mawr Varsity 8
- Apr. 13 – St. Mary’s College Varsity 8
- Apr. 20 – St. Mary’s College Varsity 8