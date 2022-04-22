(Lexington, KY, April 21, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Lexington Legends powered five home runs in the season opener. In a tight game that included multiple lead changes, the Lexington Legends edged out the Blue Crabs 5-4 on opening day.

Daryl Thompson (L, 0-1) pitched five innings in his first appearance of the 2022 season. Though Thompson allowed only five hits, he also surrendered four runs in the 5-4 loss.

Lexington’s starting pitcher, JJ Hoover (W, 1-0), ran into trouble in the top of the first inning. Jack Sundberg led off the game with a double to the third-base side. With Sundberg on third and two outs, David Harris roped a double into center field, scoring Sundberg and giving the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

Daryl Thompson worked around a leadoff double in the bottom of the first inning. But in the second inning, Lexington responded. After an error by third baseman Alex Crosby, Montrell Marshall hit an opposite-field two-run home run to give the Legends a 2-1 advantage.

In the fourth inning, the Blue Crabs answered. Jared Walker, who led off the inning, launched a solo home run over the wall in right-center field to tie the game at 2.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Lexington Legends went deep again. After Phillip Ervin worked a four-pitch walk, Courtney Hawkins blasted a home run over the wall in center field, putting Lexington in front 4-2. The homers continued in the sixth, when David Harris destroyed a home run over the center-field wall, cutting the Blue Crabs’ deficit to 4-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Lexington Legends hit their third home run of the game. Boog Powell led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a home run off of Dalton Geekie, giving Lexington a 5-3 lead. From there, Geekie settled down, striking out two batters and escaping the inning without further damage.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Blue Crabs rallied. Rubi Silva led off the inning with an infield single that deflected off of the pitcher, Daniel Gibson. With one out, David Harris reached on an error by the shortstop, Cesar Cuevas. After Alex Crosby grounded into a force-out, the Blue Crabs had runners on the corners with two outs. The next batter, Braxton Lee, poked a line drive into center field, scoring Silva, and cutting the deficit to 5-4. Daniel Gibson then retired Ryan Haug to end the inning.

Going into the top of the ninth, Southern Maryland trailed 5-4. Austin Adams (SV, 1) entered the game for the Legends. On the first pitch of the inning, Matt Hibbert doubled on a soft liner to center field. But from there, the Blue Crabs’ bats were quiet. Adams recorded a ground out before earning two strikeouts to end the game.

Southern Maryland will play game two of the four-game series with the Legends Friday night at 6:35 pm. The Blue Crabs’ home opener is on Tuesday, April 26 at 6:35 pm.

