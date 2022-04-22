(Family Features) Celebrating summer with sizzling meals starts with tender, juicy cuts of meat that take center stage when dining on the patio or firing up the grill. Call over the neighbors or simply enjoy family time with your nearest and dearest by savoring the flavor of warm weather meals.

Steak enthusiasts can show off their summer cooking skills with this recipe for Southwest Steaks with Creamy Peppercorn Sauce and Parmesan-Herb Fries from Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose. Thick, juicy, marbled steaks are cooked to tender doneness and complemented by steakhouse-style fries for a meal that screams “summertime.”

Find more summer favorites at OmahaSteaks.com/Summer .

Southwest Steaks with Creamy Peppercorn Sauce and Parmesan-Herb Fries

Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 2

Southwest Steak Rub:

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Parmesan-Herb Fries:

1 package (16 ounces) Omaha Steaks Steakhouse Fries

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, minced

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, minced

1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley, minced

New York Strip Steaks:

2 Omaha Steaks Butcher’s Cut New York Strips

Southwest steak rub

1/4 cup grapeseed oil

2 ounces unsalted butter, cold

Peppercorn Cream Sauce:

1/2 cup brandy

3/4 cup beef stock

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons peppercorn medley, coarsely cracked

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

To make Southwest steak rub:

In a small bowl, whisk salt, pepper, thyme, paprika, chili powder, chipotle pepper, garlic powder, and cumin until fully incorporated.

To make Parmesan-herb fries:

Preheat oven to 425 F. Place fries on a baking rack on top of a sheet pan; bake 25 minutes, or until golden-brown and crispy.

In a medium bowl, mix Parmesan cheese, thyme, rosemary, and parsley until fully incorporated.

Remove fries from the oven and toss with Parmesan herbs.

To make New York strip steaks:

Season steaks generously with Southwest steak rub on both sides.

In a cast-iron pan, add grapeseed oil and bring to high heat. Place steaks in the pan and sear for 3-4 minutes on both sides for medium-rare doneness.

Remove steaks from pan and rest for 8 minutes; reserve oil in a cast-iron pan.

To make peppercorn cream sauce:

Add brandy to reserved oil in a cast-iron pan and reduce to 1/3 volume, about 1 minute.

Add beef stock and reduce by 1/3 volume, about 2-3 minutes.

Add heavy cream and cracked peppercorn medley to the pan, bring to boil, and reduce to simmer until thickened. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Like this: Like Loading...