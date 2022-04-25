SPARKS, Md. – Senior attackman Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) broke the all-time assist record while senior captain Abe Hubbard (Owings, Md./Northern) tallied his 100th career point Sunday afternoon on Tierney Field at the USA Lacrosse National Headquarters. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (11-4) dropped a 19-10 non-conference decision to No. 8 Dickinson College (15-0).

Brown became the school’s all-time assist leader with two helpers on the day. He entered today’s action with 126 career assists and needed two to break the career assist record of 127 set by St. Mary’s College Athletic Hall of Famer, Dave Mueller ’06.

Hubbard was the team’s leading goal scorer this afternoon, matching his season-best of three goals for his second hat trick in the last three games. He picked up his 100th career point with his third of the game, capping an all-Hubbard 3-0 run. The 6-2 attackman now has 75 goals and 26 assists for 101 career points

How It Happened

St. Mary’s stayed tight with the undefeated Red Devils in the first half, staking a one-goal lead twice.

Back-to-back goals by Brown and senior Jack Brocato (Baltimore, Md./St. Paul’s) handed the Seahawks their first lead of the contest – 2-1 with 6:46 remaining in the first quarter.

Dickinson carried a 3-0 run into the second period to regain the lead before Hubbard responded for the Seahawks with three straight goals, including two unassisted scores, for the team's second and final lead of the contest – 5-4 with 5:40 left in the first half.

The Red Devils netted four of the next five to take an 8-6 advantage into halftime.

Dickinson rattled off five in a row to begin the third frame for a 13-6 lead before the Seahawks scored two of the next three for a 14-8 game with 3:49 to go in the third.

The Red Devils used a 4-0 run to establish their biggest lead of the game – 18-8 with 8:41 left in regulation.

Brocato and first-year attackman Aiden Doyle (Arnold, Md./Broadneck) notched the final two goals for St. Mary’s.

Jude Brown and Aiden Doyle High Five vs. Wells (4.9.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks went 2-for-3 on extra-man opportunities with Hubbard and Doyle both scoring man-up goals while the defense killed Dickinson’s lone extra-man opportunity.

and both scoring man-up goals while the defense killed Dickinson’s lone extra-man opportunity. The Red Devils outshot St. Mary’s, 68-33, and posted a 39-28 margin in ground balls.

Dickinson controlled face-off X, winning 24-of-32, while turnovers were relatively even with the Seahawks committing 19 to the Red Devils’ 17.

Player Highlights

Hubbard and Brown finished with a team-best four points each as Hubbard added an assist to his hat trick and Brown chipped in two goals to go along with his two assists.

and finished with a team-best four points each as added an assist to his hat trick and chipped in two goals to go along with his two assists. Sophomore defenseman Ethan Little (Bel Air, Md./C. Milton Wright) put up career-bests of seven ground balls and three caused turnovers to lead the Seahawk defensive effort.

(Bel Air, Md./C. Milton Wright) put up career-bests of seven ground balls and three caused turnovers to lead the Seahawk defensive effort. Senior captain Kyrle Preis (Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) recorded his eighth double-digit save effort of the season with 14 while scooping up a career-best four ground balls.

(Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) recorded his eighth double-digit save effort of the season with 14 while scooping up a career-best four ground balls. Owen Porter led all scorers with five goals plus one assist while Chris Brandau made 13 stops.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 28 vs. La Roche (0-10, 0-4 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium – TBA (Senior Day)

