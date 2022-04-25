BALTIMORE, Md. – Sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) established a new school record in the discus as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team finished 22nd at the Johns Hopkins University/Loyola University Maryland Invitational on Saturday. The Seahawks posted five personal records (PR) and one school record on the day.

Olivia Magaletta at Seahawk Invitational (4.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

Collins placed eighth in the discus with a school-record throw of 34.26m, surpassing her previous school mark of 32.20m set last weekend at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic. She also finished 12th in the shot put with 9.21m and 15th in the hammer with 31.43m.

Sophomore Morgan Marzec (Delmar, Md./Salisbury Christian) notched a PR of 22.69m in the hammer for 20th while taking 18th in the shot put with 7.90m and 23rd in the discus with 19.34m.

Junior Ariat Ojulu (Baltimore, Md./Dundalk) led the Seahawks in the 400m with a 20th-place finish in 1:03.54 while sophomore Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) clocked a PR of 1:07.68 for 29th.

Ojulu also picked up a 31st-place finish in the 200 with a wind-aided time of 27.01.

Sophomore Olivia Magaletta (Columbia, Md./Maryvale Prep) registered a PR of 6.41m in the shot put for 21st while adding a 27th-place finish in the discus with 15.19m.

Blaisdell paced St. Mary's in the 1500m with a PR of 5:02.22 for 33rd while first-year Ariana Lecouras (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) came in 41st in the 800m in 2:50.59. Lecouras also recorded a time of 5:36.03 for a 62nd-place finish in the 1500m.

First-year Kendal Eldridge (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) rounded out the Seahawk competitors with a 43rd-place finish in the 800m in 3:03.88 and a 66th-place finish in the 1500m in 5:56.48.

Up Next for the Seahawks

May 6-7 at Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships – Newport News, Va.

