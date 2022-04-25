BALTIMORE, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team posted 14 personal records and four school records in finishing 14th in the 19-team field at the Johns Hopkins University/Loyola University Maryland Invitational on Saturday.

Additionally, junior captain Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) qualified in a second event at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Outdoor Championships on May 18-19 in Bethlehem, Pa. Carpenter qualified in discus after finishing fourth with a school-record distance of 42.65m, beating his previous school mark of 40.93m set at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic on April 15. On March 19, Carpenter qualified for the AARTFC Championships in the hammer.

Chamarr Auber at Seahawk Invitational (4.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

Carpenter added a fourth-place finish in the hammer with a mark of 48.60m while coming in 11th in the shot put with 11.92m.

The foursome of junior Alex Gouin (Elkridge, Md./Bethesda Chevy Chase), senior Christian Oliverio (Beltsville, Md./Gonzaga College), first-year Zane Obi (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard), and sophomore Emm anuel Douge (Frederick, Md./Oakdale) finished ninth in the 4x100m relay with a school-record time of 45.50.

Douge came in 11th in the 100m with a wind-aided time of 11.21 while taking 20th in the 200m with a school-record time of 22.79.

Junior Marion Lajara (Rockville, Md./Einstein) took 16th in the discus with a personal record (PR) of 31.29m while adding a 20th place finish in the hammer with 23.13m.

Up Next for the Seahawks

May 6-7 at Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Championships – Newport News, Va.

