PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team put up their eighth 20-goal game of the season Saturday afternoon as the Seahawks wrapped up the United East Conference regular season undefeated. St. Mary’s College (10-4, 6-0 UEC) posted a 24-2 road victory over the host La Roche University Redhawks (1-12, 0-5 UEC) for just the program’s second undefeated conference regular season.

The Seahawks last registered an undefeated conference regular season in 2002 when St. Mary’s finished 5-0 in the Capital Athletic Conference. The Seahawks ended the 2002 campaign with a 19-1 record after capturing the school’s third conference championship title and advancing to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

How It Happened

Only 34 seconds had passed when the Seahawks were already leading 1-0. St. Mary’s never looked back as the visitors rolled to a 19-0 halftime lead.

La Roche notched two of the first three goals of the third period to avoid being shut out for the second time this season.

The Seahawks outscored the hosts by a 5-2 margin over the final 30 minutes of the game.

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s outscored its United East opponents, 140-7, during the regular season, including a pair of shutouts, following this afternoon’s 24-2 win.

The Seahawks outshot La Roche, 39-3, posted a 25-8 margin in ground balls, and won 22 of 27 draw controls.

Player Highlights

Senior attacker Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) led all scorers with four goals and four assists while first-year midfielder Hailey Betch (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) matched her career-best of four goals for the second straight game and added two helpers.

set a single-game record for draw controls with a career-high 19. Sophomore defender Rachael Freeman (Baltimore, Md./Friends) collected a career-best seven caused turnovers to pace the Seahawk defense while sophomore midfielder MC Mortimer (Baltimore, Md./Friends) scooped up a career-high four ground balls.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 27 at No. 3 Salisbury (12-2) – Salisbury, Md. – 4:00 p.m.

