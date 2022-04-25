PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team put up their eighth 20-goal game of the season Saturday afternoon as the Seahawks wrapped up the United East Conference regular season undefeated. St. Mary’s College (10-4, 6-0 UEC) posted a 24-2 road victory over the host La Roche University Redhawks (1-12, 0-5 UEC) for just the program’s second undefeated conference regular season.
The Seahawks last registered an undefeated conference regular season in 2002 when St. Mary’s finished 5-0 in the Capital Athletic Conference. The Seahawks ended the 2002 campaign with a 19-1 record after capturing the school’s third conference championship title and advancing to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.
How It Happened
- Only 34 seconds had passed when the Seahawks were already leading 1-0. St. Mary’s never looked back as the visitors rolled to a 19-0 halftime lead.
- La Roche notched two of the first three goals of the third period to avoid being shut out for the second time this season.
- The Seahawks outscored the hosts by a 5-2 margin over the final 30 minutes of the game.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s outscored its United East opponents, 140-7, during the regular season, including a pair of shutouts, following this afternoon’s 24-2 win.
- The Seahawks outshot La Roche, 39-3, posted a 25-8 margin in ground balls, and won 22 of 27 draw controls.
Player Highlights
- Senior attacker Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) led all scorers with four goals and four assists while first-year midfielder Hailey Betch (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) matched her career-best of four goals for the second straight game and added two helpers.
- Betch set a single-game record for draw controls with a career-high 19.
- Sophomore defender Rachael Freeman (Baltimore, Md./Friends) collected a career-best seven caused turnovers to pace the Seahawk defense while sophomore midfielder MC Mortimer (Baltimore, Md./Friends) scooped up a career-high four ground balls.
- Jasey Reiser scored both goals for the Redhawks.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 27 at No. 3 Salisbury (12-2) – Salisbury, Md. – 4:00 p.m.