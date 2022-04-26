VERO BEACH, Fla. – Sophomore Emmanuel Douge (Frederick, Md./Oakdale) was selected as the Coast-To-Coast (C2C) Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 24 as announced by the league office on Monday. Douge is the first Seahawk – male or female – to earn C2C Track Athlete of the Week.

Emmanuel Douge at SMCM (4.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team finished 14th at the 19-team Johns Hopkins University/Loyola University Maryland Invitational on April 23. Douge was part of two school records and collected three top-20 finishes.

Douge anchored the ninth-place 4x100m relay, which set a school-record time of 45.50. That time currently ranks 27th in the Mid-Atlantic Region and fifth in the C2C.

The 5-8 sprinter then claimed an 11th-place finish in the 100m after clocking an 11.21w (2.4) while taking 20th in the 200m with a school-record time of 22.79. Both marks rank fifth in the league and 24th in the region.

St. Mary’s College will be idle until next weekend, Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7, when the Seahawks compete at the 2022 C2C Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va.

2022 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athletes of the Week

March 21 – Eric Anderson, UC Santa Cruz

March 28 – John Vogel, Christopher Newport

April 4 – John Vogel, Christopher Newport

April 11 – Daniel Ferrante, Christopher Newport

April 18 – Daniel Fox, Christopher Newport

April 25 – Emmanuel Douge , St. Mary’s College

