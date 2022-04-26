Leonardtown, MD—The Town of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Business Association, and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council are proud to announce the return of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival! Leonardtown will host a summer of FREE, live outdoor concerts featuring an exciting lineup of artists including the Robbie Boothe Band, the Latrice Carr Band, Leonardo Garcia Y Son Horizonte, Blazin Keys, Reagan Years and more throughout the Town from April – to October 2022.

An exciting new addition this year is a series of thrilling concerts/celebrations at the Leonardtown Wharf! The series, titled On the Water’s Edge, is sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of Re/Max 100. Attendees will be able to join in the fun by land or water – catch FREE shuttle rides from the Leonardtown Trolley provided by Patuxent Transportation from the Leonardtown Square down to the Wharf or pull up to the Town’s new slips and enjoy the music with friends right from your boat.

The music festival kicks off on Saturday, April 30th when Leonardo Garcia Y Son Horizonte performs at the Leonardtown Wharf from 6 PM – 9 PM during the Leonardtown Music and Dance Appreciation Day, an all-day event filled with music and dance performances throughout Leonardtown being held in honor of International Day of Dance and is also an early celebration for Cinco De Mayo. This award-winning ensemble performs a wide variety of original compositions and arrangements from traditional Salsa music to Salsa Jazz. Talented Latin Dance Instructors, Tracy Hurtt and Robin Santiago will be on hand to teach attendees who wish to learn Salsa and Kizomba dancing.

In addition, to live music and dancing, attendees will be able to purchase and enjoy tasty eats from Salsa’s Mexican Café and Olde Town Pub, award-winning wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, and sweet treats from the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop. For those who wish to take their evening to the next level, Luxury VIP Picnics are available at a special rate for the event. Book your own romantic Date Night Picnic for Two for $150 or An Evening on the Town for 4-6 for $225 with Stacy from Picnics with a Twist (limit to 3 couples and 2 larger groups). Packages include a Boho picnic table with cutlery, napkins, plates, and glassware, charcuterie board/boxes and an ice bucket with bottled water, picnic blanket/rugs, and pillows for seating, assorted games, décor (LED candles, fresh flowers), and more. For more info and to book your reservation contact: picnicswithatwist@gmail.com .

We hope you’ll join us for a wonderful evening of Salsa music, dancing and fun – not to mention a spectacular Wharf sunset! Then look for other exciting concerts around Town from the Leonardtown Square to the Port of Leonardtown Winery from April ‘til October 2022 and be sure to join us for a fabulous summer of music in Leonardtown!

For a complete list of music in Leonardtown visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest .

Other concerts around Leonardtown, including the Leonardtown Square and Port of Leonardtown Winery, are presented by the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, the County Times, Port of Leonardtown Winery, and other valued sponsors. To view a full list of sponsors for the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival go to VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest .

