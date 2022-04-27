RICHMOND, VA – The Bowie Baysox were shutout for the first time this season on Tuesday, opening their six-game road series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels with an 8-0 loss. Bowie went a total of 0-for-8 at the plate with runners in scoring position. While Garret Stallings only allowed one hit in the start for Bowie, he was still served the loss behind Sean Roby’s early solo home run for Richmond.

Bowie had an early opportunity to avoid the shutout, as Hudson Haskin lifted the first pitch of the game to right field for a double. Haskin moved to third base on a later flyout but was left stranded. Making his second start against Bowie, Richmond’s Jake Dahlberg cruised through six scoreless innings, only allowing one more runner to reach scoring position before departing. Including his start against Bowie on Opening Day, Dahlberg (W, 1-0) has thrown 10.1 scoreless innings against the Baysox.

While the Baysox were able to get the leadoff batter on base in three different innings, they hit into three different double plays across the afternoon, ruining many of their chances at rallies. Bowie’s bats fell silent against Richmond relievers Solomon Bates and R.J. Dabovich over the last three innings, as the pair held Bowie without a hit.

Garret Stallings got the start for Bowie, his third of the season. After firing five scoreless frames in his last start, Stallings opened with two strikeouts before allowing a solo home run to Sean Roby in the first inning, Roby’s league-leading seventh of the season. Stallings (L, 1-1) hit a bind in the second inning when he loaded the bases without any outs, but he escaped the jam and retired the last seven batters he faced. Lengthy at-bats forced Stallings to leave after just four innings. Out of the bullpen, Tyler Burch let up a two-out, three-run home run to Will Wilson in the fifth inning, pushing the game further out of reach.

Bouncing back, Burch pitched a perfect sixth inning, and Ryan Conroy followed out of the bullpen with a perfect seventh inning. Conroy’s work was less clean in the eighth inning, however, as he allowed two walks and three base hits against only one out, giving Richmond another four runs to end their day at the plate. Replacing Conroy, Shelton Perkins pitched for the second consecutive game and recorded two quick outs while stranding an inherited baserunner.

So far this season, Bowie has had their biggest trouble with their Southwest Division rival, as Richmond has an early 3-1 lead in the 24-game schedule this season between the two teams. Following the early afternoon loss, Bowie will face Richmond again on Wednesday for the second game in the series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.