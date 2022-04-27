ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland coed sailing team captured the Admiral’s Cup while coming in eighth at the George Washington University Invite this past weekend (Apr. 23-24).

ADMIRAL’S CUP at U.S. MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY

Sam Muir (l.) and Owen Hennessey at Admiral’s Cup (4.24.22) Credit: Lexi Pline Photography

St. Mary’s College dealt with shifty winds on Saturday while enjoying both northeasterly and southeasterly winds (6-16 knots) on Sunday at the Admiral’s Cup. The Seahawks claimed the top spot after Saturday and maintained their hold on No. 1 for their second win of the 2021-22 season. St. Mary’s tallied 166 points for first place in the 17-team field, besting second-place Hobart and William Smith Colleges by 66 points.

The Seahawks captured Division A with 65 points, winning six races and finishing with 12 top-3 placements. In Division B, St. Mary’s placed third with 101 points following wins in Races 3B and 10B.

Division A (1st of 17) Lineup: Leo Boucher ’23 [skipper] with Ellie Sekowski ’23 [crew]

[skipper] with [crew] Division B (3rd of 17) Lineup: Owen Hennessey ’25 [skipper] with Sam Muir ’22 [crew]

GW INVITE at GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

The Seahawks claimed an eighth-place finish at the GW Invite with 376 points in the eight-team field. Saturday was a beautiful, sunny day with nine races following a morning postponement while Sunday brought a light, inconsistent, and shifty breeze.



St. Mary’s came in seventh in Division B (180 pts) and eighth in Division A (196). The Seahawks finished ninth in Race 10A while taking ninth in Race 4B and 10th in Race 1B.

