Liam is a 6-year-old, 30-pound, tri-color beagle, brand new to rescue and ISO a foster or forever home. This nice boy enjoys the company of both people and other dogs. Liam would enjoy having a fenced yard and a canine companion for sniffing and exploring adventures.

Please click this link, and visit Liam to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Liam has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Liam.