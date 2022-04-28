Leonardtown, Maryland – State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that on April 25, 2022, Dequan Sabien Gantt pled guilty to felony assault on a law enforcement officer and illegal possession of a regulated firearm that occurred on May 21, 2021. Mr. Gantt also pled guilty to reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a regulated firearm that occurred on May 16, 2021.

Mr. Gantt also pled guilty to second-degree assault that occurred on December 27, 2020. Mr. Gantt remains in custody and is awaiting sentencing pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

Mr. Fritz would like to thank Deputy State’s Attorney Daniel White for successfully prosecuting both cases. Mr. Fritz would also like to thank the Saint Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Task Force, the Maryland State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives for their investigative efforts leading to these convictions.