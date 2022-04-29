On Wednesday, April 27, Director of Fiscal and Administrator Services Jeni Ellin and Chief of Budget Jacob Dyer presented the county’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget of $493,135,100, an increase of 9.5 percent over last year. The proposed budget does not increase the current property tax rate or income tax.

On Tuesday, April 26, Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided the Fiscal 2023 Budget Work Session on the General Fund. Outside agencies provided presentations, including the Board of Education, Circuit Court, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, College of Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Library, Charles County State’s Attorney Office, Charles County Department of Health, Election Board, Charles County Department of Social Services, and Charles County Charitable Trust.

Open Session Briefings

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the 2022 Maryland General Assembly Session.

Updates included:

An overview of the major legislative issues, including the budget, COVID-19, redistricting litigation, education, school construction, public safety, transportation, and reforming cannabis policies.

A review of nearly $10 million in bonds and grants that were allocated to Charles County for local projects and nonprofit programs.

Results of local bills submitted by the Charles County Delegation, and summary of other legislation of interest to Charles County Commissioners.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

Meet and Confer

County Commissioner met and conferred with the Town of La Plata and the Town of Indian Head on the Fiscal 2023 Tax Differential.

Wednesday, April 27

Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff continued the Fiscal 2023 General Fund budget review. This session included the Departments that are under the County Administrator and the remaining areas. The Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services also provided a Fiscal 2023 Budget Recap on Governmental Capital Improvement Projects and Enterprise Funds.

Public Hearings

County Commissioners held a public hearing on the Fiscal 2023 Constant Yield.

County Commissioners also held a public hearing on Fiscal 2023 Operating Budgets, Fiscal 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Program, and Proposed Fees, Rates, and Charges.

Next Commissioners Session: May 3, 2022