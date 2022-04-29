Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in California-Lexington Park, MD, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In California, the annual mean wage is $77,290 or 32.7% higher than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $309,040. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

#50. Facilities managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $91,220

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

Canva

#49. Computer systems analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

Undrey // Shutterstock

#48. Financial and investment analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $95,660

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

ernestoeslava // Pixabay

#47. Compliance officers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $96,030

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

USACE NY // Flickr

#46. Construction managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $96,430

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

sabthai // Shutterstock

#45. Budget analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $96,500

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#44. Administrative services managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $96,570

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#43. Chemical engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $97,460

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

Canva

#42. Civil engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $98,390

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

Canva

#41. Environmental engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $100,180

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to California, Maryland

Canva

#40. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#39. Database administrators

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $101,580

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

Canva

#38. Mechanical engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $103,010

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#37. Network and computer systems administrators

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $103,270

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#36. Project management specialists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $106,950

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

EU2017EE // Flickr

#35. Information security analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $108,150

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

indukas // Shutterstock

#34. Physicists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $108,670

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $108,810

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#32. Web developers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $111,080

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)

Canva

#31. Electrical engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $111,130

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $111,830

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#29. Management analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $112,610

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#28. Operations research analysts

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $113,930

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock

#27. Logisticians

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $115,100

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

Canva

#26. Materials engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $115,130

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#25. Computer hardware engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $115,850

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#24. Computer and information research scientists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $115,940

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

Pixabay

#23. General and operations managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $117,200

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#22. Data scientists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $119,150

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#21. Software developers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $119,640

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

IBM Research // Flickr

#20. Aerospace engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $120,160

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#19. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $122,750

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Industrial engineers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $123,090

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Nurse practitioners

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $123,400

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#16. Human resources managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $125,130

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#15. Pharmacists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $125,400

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

IBM Research // Flickr

#14. Computer network architects

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $126,660

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lawyers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $129,590

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#12. Purchasing managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $130,590

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

BDUK fibre // flickr

#11. Electronics engineers, except computer

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $133,810

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

Canva

#10. Financial managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $141,280

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#9. Medical and health services managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $150,900

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

Canva

#8. Sales managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $151,500

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Computer and information systems managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $154,320

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#6. Marketing managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $155,610

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

Pixabay

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $157,820

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

Canva

#4. Dentists, general

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $158,380

– #203 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#3. Commercial pilots

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $175,650

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#2. Chief executives

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $178,880

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

Canva

#1. General internal medicine physicians

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $309,040

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $242,190

– Employment: 58,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($359,200)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)

— Sumter, SC ($334,810)