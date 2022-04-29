Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in California-Lexington Park, MD, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In California, the annual mean wage is $77,290 or 32.7% higher than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $309,040. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Facilities managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $91,220
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
#49. Computer systems analysts
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $94,060
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#48. Financial and investment analysts
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $95,660
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#47. Compliance officers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $96,030
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
#46. Construction managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $96,430
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#45. Budget analysts
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $96,500
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#44. Administrative services managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $96,570
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#43. Chemical engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $97,460
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#42. Civil engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $98,390
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#41. Environmental engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $100,180
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#40. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $100,550
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#39. Database administrators
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $101,580
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
#38. Mechanical engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $103,010
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#37. Network and computer systems administrators
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $103,270
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#36. Project management specialists
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $106,950
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#35. Information security analysts
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $108,150
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#34. Physicists
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $108,670
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
#33. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $108,810
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
#32. Web developers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $111,080
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 84,820
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)
#31. Electrical engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $111,130
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#30. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $111,830
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#29. Management analysts
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $112,610
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,090
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#28. Operations research analysts
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $113,930
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
#27. Logisticians
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $115,100
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#26. Materials engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $115,130
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
#25. Computer hardware engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $115,850
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#24. Computer and information research scientists
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $115,940
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
#23. General and operations managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $117,200
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 820
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#22. Data scientists
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $119,150
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
#21. Software developers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $119,640
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#20. Aerospace engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $120,160
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#19. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $122,750
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Entry-level education requirements: nan
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
#18. Industrial engineers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $123,090
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#17. Nurse practitioners
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $123,400
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#16. Human resources managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $125,130
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#15. Pharmacists
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $125,400
– #131 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#14. Computer network architects
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $126,660
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#13. Lawyers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $129,590
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#12. Purchasing managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $130,590
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#11. Electronics engineers, except computer
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $133,810
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#10. Financial managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $141,280
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#9. Medical and health services managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $150,900
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#8. Sales managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $151,500
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#7. Computer and information systems managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $154,320
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#6. Marketing managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $155,610
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#5. Architectural and engineering managers
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $157,820
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#4. Dentists, general
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $158,380
– #203 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#3. Commercial pilots
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $175,650
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#2. Chief executives
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $178,880
– #217 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with the highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
#1. General internal medicine physicians
California-Lexington Park, MD
– Annual mean salary: $309,040
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $242,190
– Employment: 58,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($359,200)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
— Sumter, SC ($334,810)