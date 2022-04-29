UPDATE April 29, 2022: The Department of Planning and Growth Management has scheduled another opportunity for the public to view the developing Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan on Thursday, May 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bryans Road Fire Department (3099 Livingston Road, Bryans Road). The community meeting will allow residents to view the project displays and input on the sub-area plan.

The Bryans Road Sub Area Plan analyzes land use, transportation, and the environment to create a shared vision for this area. The plan will be community-driven and build upon the existing community character while expressing the desires of the Bryans Road community for their future.

Find more information on the Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan at www.bryansroadplan.com.

For more information on the Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan, email BryansRoadPlan@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call Amy Blessinger at 301-645-0650. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

The Department of Planning and Growth Management is developing a new Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan. The public is invited to a community meeting to view the project displays and provide input on the sub-area plan on Thursday, March 10, from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Bryans Road Fire Department (3099 Livingston Road, Bryans Road). Face masks and social distancing will be required.

**Location of the meeting has been changed to the Bryans Road Fire Department.

The Department of Planning and Growth Management is developing a new Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan. The meeting originally scheduled for Jan. 12 has been rescheduled to a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. Visit Here to get the link to join the meeting. If you have limited Internet access and need to join by phone only, send an email to BryansRoadPlan@charlescountymd.gov or call 301-645-0650 to register.

An in-person workshop opportunity will be scheduled later for the public to provide additional input on ideas and concepts for moving forward in Bryans Road – community development, transportation, access to services, environment, and more. You can also learn more about the plan at www.bryansroadplan.com.

