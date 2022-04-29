(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) Bestowing a “hottest” title to a new artist risks coming off as so much hyperbole, but in the case of Big Machine recording artist Jackson Dean, it’s actually true. The March release of his debut album Greenbroke, this month’s ascension of his debut single “Don’t Come Lookin'” and critical acclaim from all corners prove he is winning both charts and hearts. Objectively and subjectively, Dean is country’s hottest new artist.

“Don’t Come Lookin'” debuted at No. 39 on the April 4 Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart – the highest chart entry for an artist’s first single since 2015. The song has already amassed more than 3 million on-demand streams and has broken into the Billboard Country Airplay chart’s top 30. Featured in the hit western series Yellowstone, the song drew radio’s attention during his commanding performance at Country Radio Seminar in late February.

Meanwhile, the media and other gatekeepers have taken notice. “Jackson Dean came out of the chute hot … selling out bars around the same Maryland stompin’ grounds that gave the world the Brothers Osborne … he found himself the object of a Nashville bidding war.” –Southern Maryland Chronicle

?His live performances are regarded as not-to-be-missed events. “Dressed in black from his cowboy boots up to his trademark hat, he commanded the stage with a gravity beyond his years, snarling lines about leaving a breadcrumb trail of shotgun shells and having more tattoos than prisoners do in a raspy baritone.” –Arizona Republic

Produced by hitmaking songwriter, artist, and producer Luke Dick (Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, among others), Greenbroke and it’s lead single herald a rare combination of commercial acceptance and creative depth. And that unique appeal will be on display all summer, as Dean is already approaching 40 dates on the books.

