The Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference recently announced their 2021-22 All-Maryland JUCO Men’s Basketball Teams.

From the College of Southern Maryland, freshman guard Rasheed Cooley was named to the Second Team and sophomore guard Armon Williams was named to the Honorable Mention Team.

Cooley ranked first in the conference in free throws made (98), fifth in minutes (856) and points (454), sixth in points per game (16.2), and seventh in field goals made (158). He also ranked tied for 11th in steals (52), 14th in assists (87) and free-throw percentage (73.1), and 17th in 3-point field goals made (40).

Williams ranked seventh in the conference in free throws made (76), ninth in free-throw percentage (73.8), 17th in points (344) and points per game (13.8), and 20th in field goals made (117).