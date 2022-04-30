Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs that require a graduate degree in California-Lexington Park, MD using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.

#11. Mental health and substance abuse social workers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $47,580 (#140 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,540 (116,780 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($92,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($91,480)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($89,730)

Job description: Assess and treat individuals with mental, emotional, or substance abuse problems, including abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and/or other drugs. Activities may include individual and group therapy, crisis intervention, case management, client advocacy, prevention, and education.

#10. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $63,180 (#102 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,320 (292,230 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,420)

— El Centro, CA ($91,110)

— Fresno, CA ($90,860)

Job description: Advise and assist students and provide educational and vocational guidance services.

#9. Speech-language pathologists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $72,720 (#253 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,240 (148,450 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($128,540)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.

#8. Rehabilitation counselors

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $74,170 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,080 (100,260 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($66,330)

— Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($64,940)

Job description: Counsel individuals to maximize the independence and employability of persons coping with personal, social, and vocational difficulties that result from birth defects, illness, disease, accidents, aging, or the stress of daily life. Coordinate activities for residents of care and treatment facilities. Assess client needs and design and implement rehabilitation programs that may include personal and vocational counseling, training, and job placement.

#7. Instructional coordinators

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $79,380 (#38 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,160 (174,900 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($111,440)

— Warner Robins, GA ($110,800)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($104,000)

Job description: Develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology into instruction in order to provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses. May train and coach teachers. Includes educational consultants and specialists, and instructional material directors.

#6. Physicists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $106,430 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $137,700 (16,160 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($170,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,290)

Job description: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.

#5. Computer and information research scientists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $116,550 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $130,890 (30,220 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090)

Job description: Conduct research into the fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors. Develop solutions to problems in the field of computer hardware and software.

#4. Lawyers

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $118,300 (#141 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#3. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $118,480 (#48 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.

#2. Pharmacists

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $119,650 (#282 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#1. Dentists, general

California-Lexington Park, MD

– Annual mean salary: $126,500 (#245 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.