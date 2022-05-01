Middletown, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (12-15) hosted Penn State Harrisburg for a United East Conference doubleheader this afternoon (Apr. 30) in what were the final regular-season games for the Seahawks. The Nittany Lions were able to come out on top in both contests, taking game one 7-1 (7 inn.) and completing the sweep in game two, 8-7.

How It Happened (Game One)

The Seahawks found themselves in a hole early on in the ball game, trailing 5-1 after the first three innings of game one. The St. Mary’s squad was only able to collect two hits in the early going and relied heavily on the arm of Jake WIlls to keep them within striking distance going into the second half of the game

Garrett Pullium finally got the Seahawks on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, connecting on a single that allowed George Berbakos to cross home plate to trim the deficit to just four for the Seahawks. Berbakos doubled earlier in the inning to get into scoring position. The Seahawks only recorded one more hit following the fourth inning and ultimately fell 7-1 in a seven inning first contest.

Inside the Box Score

Garrett Pullium led the Seahawks in hits with two, while also contributing the lone RBI of the game.

Jake Wills went the distance for St. Mary's, pitching all seven innings and striking out five Nittany Lion batters. Wills faced 31 batters in his effort.

How It Happened (Game Two)

The beginning of the second game mirrored that of the first with the Seahawks trailing in the early going. St. Mary’s managed to connect on just two hits over the first three innings and found themselves trailing 3-0 to the Nittany Lions.

St. Mary’s began to find their rhythm offensively in the top of the fourth. After getting two runners on base, Dan Weeden was able to reach home on an unearned run to give the Seahawks their first score of the contest. An inning later, Garrett Pullium brought the Seahawks within one score after sending a sacrifice fly ball to deep left field to bring home Cole Tarleton . St. Mary’s produced their biggest play of the day in the top of the sixth when George Berbakos came to bat with the bases loaded and launched the ball to deep left field in what was a grand slam for St. Mary’s. The four-run shot gave the Seahawks a 6-4 advantage going into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Penn State Harrisburg answered back, scoring three unanswered runs to take back the lead 7-6 going into the eighth inning. In dramatic fashion, Brian Sanders was able to send a sacrifice fly ball to right field to bring home Cole Tarleton from third to tie the game at 7-7 in the top of the ninth. St. Mary's could not bring the winning run home and left one base runner stranded in scoring position. Just as it looked as if the game was going to extra innings, The Nittany Lions scored on a walk off in the bottom of the ninth to take a 8-7 win and a three game series sweep over the Seahawks.

Inside the Box Score

George Berbakos had the play of the game for St. Mary’s, bringing home four runners with a grand slam

Cole Tarleton and George Berbakos both had two hits on the day for the Seahawks.

Tommy Brill, Nick Testoni, and Ethan Gray all made appearances on the mound today for St. Mary's. Tommy Brill faced 35 batters and struck out five.

