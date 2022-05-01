On April 27 at 8 a.m., a school administrator at Westlake High School became aware of a possible drug transaction involving a student. Further investigation showed the student was in possession of nine individually packaged baggies of suspected marijuana.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

The school resource officer recovered the suspected marijuana. The case is under review by the Charles County States Attorney’s Office and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Douglas at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.