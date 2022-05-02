The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class.

According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Maryland, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of April 30. Forbes lists 11 billionaires in Maryland.

#11. Anthony Casalena

– Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,541 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Monkton, Maryland

– Source of wealth: software, Self Made

#10. Kevin Plank

– Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,869 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland

– Source of wealth: Under Armour, Self Made

#9. Theodore Leonsis

– Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,849 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Bethesda, Maryland

– Source of wealth: sports teams, Self Made

#8. Keith Dunleavy & family

– Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,746 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Annapolis, Maryland

– Source of wealth: health IT, Self Made

#7. Bernard Saul II

– Net worth: $3.7 billion (#805 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Chevy Chase, Maryland

– Source of wealth: banking, real estate

#6. David Rubenstein

– Net worth: $3.8 billion (#792 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Bethesda, Maryland

– Source of wealth: private equity, Self Made

#5. Dan Snyder

– Net worth: $4.0 billion (#738 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Potomac, Maryland

– Source of wealth: Washington Football Team, Self Made

#4. Jim Davis

– Net worth: $4.3 billion (#670 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Cockeysville, Maryland

– Source of wealth: staffing & recruiting, Self Made

#3. Ted Lerner & family

– Net worth: $4.3 billion (#651 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Chevy Chase, Maryland

– Source of wealth: real estate, Self Made

#2. Mitchell Rales

– Net worth: $5.5 billion (#472 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Potomac, Maryland

– Source of wealth: manufacturing, investments, Self Made

#1. Stephen Bisciotti

– Net worth: $5.9 billion (#428 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Millersville, Maryland

– Source of wealth: staffing, Baltimore Ravens, Self Made