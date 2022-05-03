Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland
Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.
#24. Allegany County
– Average commute time: 21.8 minutes
— #1,985 longest among all counties nationwide
— 34.3% shorter than the state average
— 21.0% shorter than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (2.3%)
#23. Wicomico County
– Average commute time: 21.9 minutes
— #1,962 longest among all counties nationwide
— 34.0% shorter than the state average
— 20.7% shorter than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 16.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (3.8%)
#22. Somerset County
– Average commute time: 24.4 minutes
— #1,392 longest among all counties nationwide
— 26.5% shorter than the state average
— 11.6% shorter than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (6.5%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (3.3%)
#21. Garrett County
– Average commute time: 24.8 minutes
— #1,289 longest among all counties nationwide
— 25.3% shorter than the state average
— 10.1% shorter than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 9.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.1%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (3.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.7%)
#20. Worcester County
– Average commute time: 24.8 minutes
— #1,289 longest among all counties nationwide
— 25.3% shorter than the state average
— 10.1% shorter than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 18.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (2.5%), worked from home (5.5%)
#19. Kent County
– Average commute time: 27.2 minutes
— #829 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.1% shorter than the state average
— 1.4% shorter than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 20.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (68.6%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (9.4%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (10%)
#18. Dorchester County
– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes
— #782 longest among all counties nationwide
— 16.9% shorter than the state average
— 0.0% shorter than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78%), carpooled (13.1%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (3.8%)
#17. Talbot County
– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes
— #685 longest among all counties nationwide
— 15.4% shorter than the state average
— 1.8% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 25.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.2%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (7.6%)
#16. Baltimore County
– Average commute time: 29.8 minutes
— #464 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.2% shorter than the state average
— 8.0% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 47.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.1%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (4.6%), worked from home (4.3%)
#15. Cecil County
– Average commute time: 29.9 minutes
— #454 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.9% shorter than the state average
— 8.3% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 22.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (3.8%)
#14. Washington County
– Average commute time: 30.1 minutes
— #440 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.3% shorter than the state average
— 9.1% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (5.3%)
#13. Howard County
– Average commute time: 31.2 minutes
— #327 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.0% shorter than the state average
— 13.0% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (7.3%), walked (1%), public transportation (3.6%), worked from home (6.2%)
#12. Anne Arundel County
– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes
— #307 longest among all counties nationwide
— 5.4% shorter than the state average
— 13.8% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 31.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.8%), carpooled (7.5%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (3.5%), worked from home (5.5%)
#11. Baltimore
– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes
— #307 longest among all counties nationwide
— 5.4% shorter than the state average
— 13.8% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (60.2%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (6.4%), public transportation (17.5%), worked from home (4.5%)
#10. St. Mary’s County
– Average commute time: 31.5 minutes
— #298 longest among all counties nationwide
— 5.1% shorter than the state average
— 14.1% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 19%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (2%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (3.8%)
#9. Harford County
– Average commute time: 32 minutes
— #263 longest among all counties nationwide
— 3.6% shorter than the state average
— 15.9% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (8%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (5%)
#8. Caroline County
– Average commute time: 32.7 minutes
— #213 longest among all counties nationwide
— 1.5% shorter than the state average
— 18.5% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (2.3%)
#7. Montgomery County
– Average commute time: 34.7 minutes
— #114 longest among all counties nationwide
— 4.5% longer than the state average
— 25.7% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 11.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (65.3%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (14.8%), worked from home (6.4%)
#6. Frederick County
– Average commute time: 35.4 minutes
— #91 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.6% longer than the state average
— 28.3% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 31.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (2.4%), worked from home (6.7%)
#5. Carroll County
– Average commute time: 36.2 minutes
— #72 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.0% longer than the state average
— 31.2% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (6.5%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (6.1%)
#4. Prince George’s County
– Average commute time: 37.3 minutes
— #52 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.3% longer than the state average
— 35.1% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 19%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (67%), carpooled (10.8%), walked (2%), public transportation (15.1%), worked from home (3.2%)
#3. Queen Anne’s County
– Average commute time: 37.3 minutes
— #52 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.3% longer than the state average
— 35.1% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 50.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (9%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (2%), worked from home (7.3%)
#2. Calvert County
– Average commute time: 42.5 minutes
— #13 longest among all counties nationwide
— 28.0% longer than the state average
— 54.0% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (3.2%), worked from home (5.1%)
#1. Charles County
– Average commute time: 45 minutes
— #5 longest among all counties nationwide
— 35.5% longer than the state average
— 63.0% longer than the national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 13.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (5.6%), worked from home (3.8%)