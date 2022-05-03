Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

Acroterion // Wikicommons

#24. Allegany County

– Average commute time: 21.8 minutes

— #1,985 longest among all counties nationwide

— 34.3% shorter than the state average

— 21.0% shorter than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (2.3%)

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#23. Wicomico County

– Average commute time: 21.9 minutes

— #1,962 longest among all counties nationwide

— 34.0% shorter than the state average

— 20.7% shorter than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 16.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (3.8%)

jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Somerset County

– Average commute time: 24.4 minutes

— #1,392 longest among all counties nationwide

— 26.5% shorter than the state average

— 11.6% shorter than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (6.5%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (3.3%)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Garrett County

– Average commute time: 24.8 minutes

— #1,289 longest among all counties nationwide

— 25.3% shorter than the state average

— 10.1% shorter than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.1%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (3.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.7%)

Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Worcester County

– Average commute time: 24.8 minutes

— #1,289 longest among all counties nationwide

— 25.3% shorter than the state average

— 10.1% shorter than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 18.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (2.5%), worked from home (5.5%)

Delta1989 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kent County

– Average commute time: 27.2 minutes

— #829 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.1% shorter than the state average

— 1.4% shorter than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (68.6%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (9.4%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (10%)

Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dorchester County

– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes

— #782 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.9% shorter than the state average

— 0.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78%), carpooled (13.1%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (3.8%)

Shopkins91 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Talbot County

– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes

— #685 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.4% shorter than the state average

— 1.8% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 25.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.2%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (7.6%)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Baltimore County

– Average commute time: 29.8 minutes

— #464 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.2% shorter than the state average

— 8.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 47.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.1%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (4.6%), worked from home (4.3%)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Cecil County

– Average commute time: 29.9 minutes

— #454 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.9% shorter than the state average

— 8.3% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 22.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (3.8%)

Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Washington County

– Average commute time: 30.1 minutes

— #440 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.3% shorter than the state average

— 9.1% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 21.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (5.3%)

Zrmachuga // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Howard County

– Average commute time: 31.2 minutes

— #327 longest among all counties nationwide

— 6.0% shorter than the state average

— 13.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (7.3%), walked (1%), public transportation (3.6%), worked from home (6.2%)

Charlie Stinchcomb // Flickr

#12. Anne Arundel County

– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes

— #307 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.4% shorter than the state average

— 13.8% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 31.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.8%), carpooled (7.5%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (3.5%), worked from home (5.5%)

Famartin // Wikicommons

#11. Baltimore

– Average commute time: 31.4 minutes

— #307 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.4% shorter than the state average

— 13.8% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (60.2%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (6.4%), public transportation (17.5%), worked from home (4.5%)

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#10. St. Mary’s County

– Average commute time: 31.5 minutes

— #298 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.1% shorter than the state average

— 14.1% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (2%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (3.8%)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Harford County

– Average commute time: 32 minutes

— #263 longest among all counties nationwide

— 3.6% shorter than the state average

— 15.9% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (8%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (5%)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Caroline County

– Average commute time: 32.7 minutes

— #213 longest among all counties nationwide

— 1.5% shorter than the state average

— 18.5% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (3.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (2.3%)

TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Montgomery County

– Average commute time: 34.7 minutes

— #114 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.5% longer than the state average

— 25.7% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 11.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (65.3%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (14.8%), worked from home (6.4%)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Frederick County

– Average commute time: 35.4 minutes

— #91 longest among all counties nationwide

— 6.6% longer than the state average

— 28.3% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 31.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (2.4%), worked from home (6.7%)

Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Carroll County

– Average commute time: 36.2 minutes

— #72 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.0% longer than the state average

— 31.2% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (6.5%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (6.1%)

MamaGeek // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Prince George’s County

– Average commute time: 37.3 minutes

— #52 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.3% longer than the state average

— 35.1% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (67%), carpooled (10.8%), walked (2%), public transportation (15.1%), worked from home (3.2%)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Queen Anne’s County

– Average commute time: 37.3 minutes

— #52 longest among all counties nationwide

— 12.3% longer than the state average

— 35.1% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 50.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (9%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (2%), worked from home (7.3%)

Preservation Maryland // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Calvert County

– Average commute time: 42.5 minutes

— #13 longest among all counties nationwide

— 28.0% longer than the state average

— 54.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (3.2%), worked from home (5.1%)

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Charles County

– Average commute time: 45 minutes

— #5 longest among all counties nationwide

— 35.5% longer than the state average

— 63.0% longer than the national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 13.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 28.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (5.6%), worked from home (3.8%)