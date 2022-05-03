American culture is dynamic and ever-evolving, traceable by changes and trends in popular culture from fashion to music. But another way of observing changes in society is by analyzing the names parents give to their children. Of course, people pick names for different reasons—but the most important factors include religion, popular culture, and more simply, the names other people are giving their children.
Even though there have been so many women in history who have achieved amazing things, it seems that little girls’ names are mostly popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the name that a famous singer named his own daughter; the title of a popular song; and the name that fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
See if you can guess the reasons behind the popularity—some are obvious, but others may surprise you.
#50. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 841
– Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#101 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.4%
– Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2011
National
– Rank: #83
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,986
#49. Kennedy
Kennedy is a name of Irish origin meaning “chieftain”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 848
– Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#94 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.8%
– Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2014
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,475
#48. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 863
– Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#64 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.8%
– Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2013
National
– Rank: #80
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,176
#47. Autumn
Autumn is a name of Latin origin meaning “fall season”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 865
– Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#55 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.9%
– Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2016
National
– Rank: #71
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37,561
#46. Caroline
Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 869
– Number of babies in 2019: 78 (#51 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.3%
– Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2015
National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39,510
#45. Claire
Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872
– Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#74 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.1%
– Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2016
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,669
#44. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 917
– Number of babies in 2019: 62 (#72 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.4%
– Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,466
#43. Naomi
Naomi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “pleasantness”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 924
– Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#22 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +63.9%
– Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2019
National
– Rank: #76
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,011
#42. Scarlett
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 927
– Number of babies in 2019: 113 (#23 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +169.0%
– Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2018
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,161
#41. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 930
– Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#49 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.3%
– Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,649
#40. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 940
– Number of babies in 2019: 65 (#66 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.2%
– Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010
National
– Rank: #73
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37,075
#39. Gabriella
Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 952
– Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#61 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.9%
– Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2011
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,971
#38. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 955
– Number of babies in 2019: 58 (#80 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.3%
– Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,131
#37. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 964
– Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#77 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.2%
– Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2012
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,140
#36. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 970
– Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#49 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.7%
– Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2010
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56,808
#35. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,050
– Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#43 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.4%
– Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48,893
#34. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,068
– Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#55 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.4%
– Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2018
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,704
#33. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,084
– Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#70 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.7%
– Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,901
#32. Zoey
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,111
– Number of babies in 2019: 95 (#32 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.2%
– Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2011
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,766
#31. Leah
Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,117
– Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#40 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.8%
– Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55,865
#30. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,151
– Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#35 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.5%
– Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,815
#29. Skylar
Skylar is a name of English origin meaning “noble scholar”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,184
– Number of babies in 2019: 129 (#16 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +134.5%
– Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2015
National
– Rank: #65
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39,230
#28. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,185
– Number of babies in 2019: 95 (#32 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.7%
– Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2012
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,153
#27. Layla
Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,197
– Number of babies in 2019: 122 (#19 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +8.9%
– Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2013
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63,037
#26. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,201
– Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#37 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.0%
– Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,824
#25. Genesis
Genesis is a name of Greek origin meaning “beginning”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,223
– Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#11 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +76.7%
– Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019
National
– Rank: #59
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40,310
#24. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,233
– Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#25 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.5%
– Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2018
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56,039
#23. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,238
– Number of babies in 2019: 76 (#54 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.8%
– Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,009
#22. Sofia
Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275
– Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#20 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +22.2%
– Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2016
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82,222
#21. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,278
– Number of babies in 2019: 155 (#12 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +76.1%
– Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,845
#20. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,279
– Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#24 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.7%
– Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2014
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82,792
#19. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,285
– Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#21 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.7%
– Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2013
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,317
#18. Aubrey
Aubrey is a Norman French variation of the German name “Alberic”, meaning “elf ruler”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,288
– Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#35 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%
– Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2014
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,791
#17. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,323
– Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#29 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.5%
– Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,760
#16. Zoe
Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,333
– Number of babies in 2019: 136 (#14 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.3%
– Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57,969
#15. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,409
– Number of babies in 2019: 174 (#9 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +107.1%
– Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,620
#14. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,485
– Number of babies in 2019: 172 (#10 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +405.9%
– Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,047
#13. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,513
– Number of babies in 2019: 149 (#13 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.2%
– Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72,867
#12. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,604
– Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#39 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.9%
– Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2011
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,107
#11. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,734
– Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#15 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.4%
– Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2016
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,787
#10. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,785
– Number of babies in 2019: 206 (#7 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +45.1%
– Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2017
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128,824
#9. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,894
– Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#18 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.1%
– Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2014
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 117,450
#8. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,962
– Number of babies in 2019: 227 (#5 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +102.7%
– Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,262
#7. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,170
– Number of babies in 2019: 129 (#16 (tie) most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.3%
– Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 98,258
#6. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,259
– Number of babies in 2019: 185 (#8 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.4%
– Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2014
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,475
#5. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,396
– Number of babies in 2019: 207 (#6 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%
– Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170,185
#4. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,739
– Number of babies in 2019: 229 (#4 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.8%
– Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 194,667
#3. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,961
– Number of babies in 2019: 266 (#3 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.7%
– Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 180,832
#2. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,038
– Number of babies in 2019: 275 (#2 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.7%
– Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 155,546
#1. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Maryland
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,040
– Number of babies in 2019: 324 (#1 most common)
– Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.2%
– Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 184,192