American culture is dynamic and ever-evolving, traceable by changes and trends in popular culture from fashion to music. But another way of observing changes in society is by analyzing the names parents give to their children. Of course, people pick names for different reasons—but the most important factors include religion, popular culture, and more simply, the names other people are giving their children.

Even though there have been so many women in history who have achieved amazing things, it seems that little girls’ names are mostly popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the name that a famous singer named his own daughter; the title of a popular song; and the name that fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

See if you can guess the reasons behind the popularity—some are obvious, but others may surprise you.

#50. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 841

– Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#101 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.4%

– Highest rank since 2010: #41 in 2011



National

– Rank: #83

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,986

#49. Kennedy

Kennedy is a name of Irish origin meaning “chieftain”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 848

– Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#94 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -26.8%

– Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2014



National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,475

#48. Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 863

– Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#64 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.8%

– Highest rank since 2010: #39 in 2013



National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35,176

#47. Autumn

Autumn is a name of Latin origin meaning “fall season”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 865

– Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#55 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -27.9%

– Highest rank since 2010: #42 in 2016



National

– Rank: #71

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37,561

#46. Caroline

Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 869

– Number of babies in 2019: 78 (#51 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -9.3%

– Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2015



National

– Rank: #64

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39,510

#45. Claire

Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872

– Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#74 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.1%

– Highest rank since 2010: #35 in 2016



National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,669

#44. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 917

– Number of babies in 2019: 62 (#72 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.4%

– Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2010



National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46,466

#43. Naomi

Naomi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “pleasantness”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 924

– Number of babies in 2019: 118 (#22 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +63.9%

– Highest rank since 2010: #22 in 2019



National

– Rank: #76

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36,011

#42. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 927

– Number of babies in 2019: 113 (#23 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +169.0%

– Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2018



National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,161

#41. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 930

– Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#49 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -38.3%

– Highest rank since 2010: #25 in 2010



National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,649

#40. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 940

– Number of babies in 2019: 65 (#66 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.2%

– Highest rank since 2010: #19 in 2010



National

– Rank: #73

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37,075

#39. Gabriella

Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 952

– Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#61 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.9%

– Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2011



National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,971

#38. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 955

– Number of babies in 2019: 58 (#80 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -61.3%

– Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2010



National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38,131

#37. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 964

– Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#77 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -48.2%

– Highest rank since 2010: #32 in 2012



National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,140

#36. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 970

– Number of babies in 2019: 79 (#49 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.7%

– Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2010



National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56,808

#35. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,050

– Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#43 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -37.4%

– Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010



National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48,893

#34. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,068

– Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#55 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -19.4%

– Highest rank since 2010: #26 in 2018



National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,704

#33. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,084

– Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#70 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -62.7%

– Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2010



National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,901

#32. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,111

– Number of babies in 2019: 95 (#32 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.2%

– Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2011



National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,766

#31. Leah

Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,117

– Number of babies in 2019: 86 (#40 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.8%

– Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011



National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55,865

#30. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,151

– Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#35 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.5%

– Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2011



National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,815

#29. Skylar

Skylar is a name of English origin meaning “noble scholar”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,184

– Number of babies in 2019: 129 (#16 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +134.5%

– Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2015



National

– Rank: #65

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39,230

#28. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,185

– Number of babies in 2019: 95 (#32 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -36.7%

– Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2012



National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,153

#27. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,197

– Number of babies in 2019: 122 (#19 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +8.9%

– Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2013



National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63,037

#26. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,201

– Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#37 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.0%

– Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012



National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,824

#25. Genesis

Genesis is a name of Greek origin meaning “beginning”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,223

– Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#11 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +76.7%

– Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019



National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40,310

#24. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,233

– Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#25 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.5%

– Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2018



National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56,039

#23. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,238

– Number of babies in 2019: 76 (#54 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -52.8%

– Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2010



National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,009

#22. Sofia

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275

– Number of babies in 2019: 121 (#20 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +22.2%

– Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2016



National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82,222

#21. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,278

– Number of babies in 2019: 155 (#12 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +76.1%

– Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2018



National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,845

#20. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,279

– Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#24 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.7%

– Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2014



National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82,792

#19. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,285

– Number of babies in 2019: 119 (#21 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -1.7%

– Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2013



National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,317

#18. Aubrey

Aubrey is a Norman French variation of the German name “Alberic”, meaning “elf ruler”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,288

– Number of babies in 2019: 94 (#35 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: 0.0%

– Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2014



National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,791

#17. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,323

– Number of babies in 2019: 97 (#29 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.5%

– Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011



National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,760

#16. Zoe

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,333

– Number of babies in 2019: 136 (#14 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -12.3%

– Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2010



National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57,969

#15. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,409

– Number of babies in 2019: 174 (#9 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +107.1%

– Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2019



National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,620

#14. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,485

– Number of babies in 2019: 172 (#10 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +405.9%

– Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2018



National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,047

#13. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,513

– Number of babies in 2019: 149 (#13 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -3.2%

– Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011



National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72,867

#12. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,604

– Number of babies in 2019: 88 (#39 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.9%

– Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2011



National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,107

#11. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,734

– Number of babies in 2019: 135 (#15 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.4%

– Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2016



National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,787

#10. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,785

– Number of babies in 2019: 206 (#7 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +45.1%

– Highest rank since 2010: #6 in 2017



National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128,824

#9. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,894

– Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#18 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.1%

– Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2014



National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 117,450

#8. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,962

– Number of babies in 2019: 227 (#5 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +102.7%

– Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2018



National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,262

#7. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,170

– Number of babies in 2019: 129 (#16 (tie) most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.3%

– Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2010



National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 98,258

#6. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,259

– Number of babies in 2019: 185 (#8 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -34.4%

– Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2014



National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,475

#5. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,396

– Number of babies in 2019: 207 (#6 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -29.6%

– Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2011



National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170,185

#4. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,739

– Number of babies in 2019: 229 (#4 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -15.8%

– Highest rank since 2010: #2 in 2012



National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 194,667

#3. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,961

– Number of babies in 2019: 266 (#3 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -22.7%

– Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2013



National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 180,832

#2. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,038

– Number of babies in 2019: 275 (#2 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: -0.7%

– Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018



National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 155,546

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.



Maryland

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,040

– Number of babies in 2019: 324 (#1 most common)

– Change from 2010 to 2019: +10.2%

– Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019



National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 184,192