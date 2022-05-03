Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.