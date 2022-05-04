KING’S POINT, N.Y. – The Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association (MAISA) released the 2022 Coed Sailing All-MAISA Teams Sunday afternoon following the conclusion of the MAISA Open Dinghy Conference Championship hosted by the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Junior Leo Boucher (West River, Md./South River) represented the St. Mary’s College of Maryland coed sailing team on the All-MAISA Skipper First Team while first-year Owen Hennessey (Washington, D.C./Severn) landed on the All-MAISA Skipper Second Team. This is Boucher’s third All-MAISA award while Hennessey is a first-time honoree.

Additionally, juniors Sam Muir (Goleta, Calif./Dos Pueblos) and Ellie Sekowsk (Warwick, Md./Tome) were selected as All-MAISA Crew. Both are first-time All-MAISA awardees.

“Each day in their training, the Seahawk sailors push one another in an effort to be the most improved team in college sailing. The awards represent an honor not just for those whose names appear on the certificates but for all the Seahawks who strive to improve our team,” said the Seahawks sailing coaching staff. “The results at our conference championships certainly demonstrate the progress the entire team has made to this point in our championship season.”

This season, Boucher and Sekowski captured Division A at the Nevins Trophy on October 16-17 as well as won Division A at the Admiral’s Cup on April 23-24.

Boucher also claimed first-place finishes at the Laser South on September 11-12, the Carl Van Duyne Trophy (MAISA Men’s Singlehanded Conference Championship) on October 2-3, and the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Men’s Singlehanded National Championship on November 6-7.

Sekowski also notched a second-place finish in Division B at the Chesapeake Invitational on September 18-19 with Kieran Golden ’24.

Hennessey and Muir teamed up to win Division B at the America Trophy on April 30-May 1 while finishing second in Division B at the War Memorial on October 30-31 and third in Division B at the Admiral’s Cup.

The foursome helped the Seahawks finish second at the Admiral Moore Team Race on March 26-27 and third at both the George Washington University Team Race on March 5-6 and the Prosser Trophy on April 9-10.

The Seahawks will be back in action on May 16-18 at the ICSA Team Race National Championship hosted by Tulane University in New Orleans, La.