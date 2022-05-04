Madalyn Sokolov, a 6th-grade student at Northern Middle School, has been named the Maryland winner of the grade 6-8 Division of the Fall 2021 Fall InvestWrite Competition.

InvestWrite, an innovative national writing competition, is a program of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association(SIFMA) Foundation offered exclusively for teachers and students participating in The Stock Market Game.

Mrs. Amanda Price, Northern Middle School 8th grade Science Teacher and The Gifted and talented Liason, oversees the afterschool enrichment opportunity through the Gifted and Advanced Learning program.