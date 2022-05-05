Pearl is a ten-year-old, 18-pound senior beagle girl ISO her forever home. This precious gem is looking for a human she can hang out with and love. She is a friendly, easy-going girl that would also enjoy the company of a canine companion and a fenced yard in her forever home.

Please click this link, and visit Pearls web page to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Pearl has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Email us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Pearl.