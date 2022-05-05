FAIRFAX STATION, Va. – Coming off the program’s first-ever Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference (MARC) Women’s Championship title, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s rowing team landed 14 members on the All-MARC and MARC Academic All-Conference Teams while fourth-year head coach Anna Lindgren-Streicher was named the MARC Women’s Rowing Coach of the Year.

Lindgren-Streicher earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Seahawks to the program’s first-ever MARC women’s rowing championship title in just six years of the team becoming a varsity sport at St. Mary’s College. St. Mary’s upset victory on May 1 helped to dethrone eight-time defending MARC champion, Washington College, as the Seahawks edged Washington College by one point in the team standings and by 0.3 seconds in the women’s varsity 8+ grand final.

“It has truly been a team effort for the coaching staff this spring, with Nancy Fechtig , Nik Meyer , and Ruth O’Connell all stepping up to help coach the largest and fastest squad we’ve ever had,” Lindgren-Streicher said. “The success we’ve had this spring is a reflection of the passion for the team and the sport that they bring to the boathouse every morning.”

Senior Emma McNesby (Churchville, Md./Aberdeen) and juniors Nikki Iacona (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) and Sydney West (Parkton, Md./Notre Dame Prep) were named to the All-MARC First Team, while sophomore Meara Johnson (Salisbury, Md./Salisbury School) made the Second Team. This is West’s second all-conference honor as she was named to the All-MARC Novice Team in 2020.

Lindgren-Streicher had this to say about these four young ladies: “We had four very worthy members of the all-conference teams, but this squad is so deep and competitive that there were many people who could have earned a spot.

Lindgren-Streicher on McNesby and Iacona: “Emma and Nikki are two of our homegrown athletes who both learned to row at St. Mary’s and have developed hugely over their time with the team. Emma’s energy and competitiveness mean she makes a huge impact wherever she is, and Nikki has worked so hard to turn herself into the athlete she is after just three years of rowing.

Lindgren-Streicher on West: “Sydney has been a versatile and adaptable member of the team, sitting in every port seat at some point this spring and bringing her strength no matter where she is.”

Lindgren-Streicher on Johnson: “Meara was a true dark horse this spring in only her second year of rowing, but has displayed an incredible work ethic and determination to improve herself daily.”

First-year Elise Kinyanjui (Silver Spring, Md./Montgomery Blair) landed on the All-MARC Novice Team.

Lindgren-Streicher on Kinyanjui: “Elise has had an incredible first year with the team, putting her strength to good use and ultimately landing in the three-seat of our varsity eight. I look forward to her continuing to set the standard for the team.”

Iacona, West, and Johnson, along with seniors Emily Frieman (Towson, Md./Roland Park), Erin Lanham (North Potomac, Md./Quince Orchard), Colette Nortman (Annapolis, Md./Key), and Lilly Stein (Catonsville, Md./Mount de Sales), junior Annika Drilling (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park), and sophomores Sadiyyah Holsey (Abingdon, Md./Patterson Mill), Melissa LaCross (Phoenix, Ariz./Paradise Valley), Maddy Lager (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) and Lily Riesett (Sykesville, Md./Liberty) picked up MARC Academic All-Conference honors.

For Frieman, Lanham, and Nortman, this is their third time picking up the award, while Drilling, Iacona, Stein and West are making the academic team for the second time in their careers. Holsey, LaCross, Johnson, Lager, and Riesett are all first-time honorees.